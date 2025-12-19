Your tip
J.D. Vance

Erika Kirk Endorses JD Vance for President in 2028 — Weeks After Their 'Extremely Handsy' Hug Raised Eyebrows

Erika Kirk was accused of giving JD Vance an intimate hug following her husband's assassination.

Dec. 19 2025, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, has thrown her wholehearted support behind a presidential run for JD Vance in 2028, weeks after she set tongues wagging with an "extremely close" hug with the vice president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"We are going to get my husband’s friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible," Erika, 37, told the audience at Turning Point USA's America Fest annual conference on Thursday, December 18.

JD Vance Has Not Yet Announced His White House Run

Vance has not yet officially announced his 2028 presidential run.

Charlie founded Turning Point USA in 2012, building it into the most prominent grassroots Republican youth organization in the U.S.

America Fest marked the first significant event for the organization since the MAGA firebrand's assassination on September 10.

While Vance, 41, has not officially announced his run to succeed his boss, President Donald Trump, he strongly hinted at it in a November Fox News interview, dishing how he would have more to say after the November 2026 midterm elections.

"We're going to win the midterms, we're going to do everything that we can to win the midterms, and then after that, I'm going to sit down with the president of the United States and talk to him about it," Vance told the outlet. "But let's focus on the now."

The Questionable Hug

Vance supported Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA event weeks after her husband's assassination.

Erika and Vance set romance rumors ablaze after they shared a very intimate hug during a Turning Point USA event on the University of Mississippi campus on October 29.

Charlie's widow introduced the veep, who was the guest of honor. The pair shared a tight embrace where Erika put her hands on Vance's head while going cheek to cheek.

At another point, the former Ohio senator put his hands on Erika's black leather-pant-clad hips, as she held on tightly to his arms.

Although the interaction was brief, photographs from the moment went viral on social media, setting off speculation something was going on between the pair.

'Similarities' Between Charlie Kirk and JD Vance

Erika Kirk said she saw many 'similarities' between her husband and his close friend, Vance.

Erika explained her deep emotions towards Vance while introducing him, as the event happened on the seven-week anniversary of Charlie's assassination.

"When our team asked my dear friend, Vice President JD Vance, to speak today, I really prayed on it, because obviously it's a very emotional, emotional day," Erika told the audience. "But I could just hear Charlie in my heart. I could just hear him say, 'Go reclaim that territory, babe. Go. The battle's already won. God's love conquers.'"

"No one will ever replace my husband. But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD – in Vice President J.D. Vance. I do. And that's why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight," Erika added before Vance took the stage for the controversial clasp.

'Intense Hugger'

Erika Kirk joked about the intense hug with Vance to Megyn Kelly.

Erika addressed the headline-grabbing hug during a November appearance on Megyn Kelly's fall tour.

"So for those of you who know me, I’m very..." she began, as Kelly, 55, jumped in, "You’re an intense hugger!"

"My love language is touch, if you will… So I will give you a play-by-play," Erika revealed. "I'm walking over, he’s walking over. I'm starting to cry," she recalled.

"He says, 'I'm so proud of you.' And I say, 'God bless you,' and I touch the back of his head," the devout Christian described. "Anyone whom I have hugged, I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, 'God bless you.'"

“They were acting like you touched the back of his a--!” Kelly proclaimed, as Erika laughed, "I feel like I wouldn't get as much hate if I did that!"

