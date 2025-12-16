Inside Erika Kirk's 'Private Meeting with Candace Owens': Conservative Mouthpiece Reveals She 'Disagreed on Various Points' With Charlie's Widow as She Continues to Fuel Assassination Theories

Before yesterday's meeting, Owens had ripped Turning Point USA for putting Kirk at the helm of the organization after her husband, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated.

Owens directly called out the appointment of Erika as a "mistake."

"She should have never become the CEO and chairman overnight," Owens stated at the time. "Because now when people have questions, you gotta answer them. Now you're not just a grieving widow who there has to be respectability for and space and allowing her to be a mother.

"You very quickly decided that you were equipped to be Charlie. Well, guess what? That’s gonna be a trial by fire. Charlie had to go through it. It’s painful. The public’s gonna go through every layer of your life. And so it’s people go, ‘it’s not fair.'"

"... They should have put in place an interim CEO," Owens later ranted. "Like that’s what any company would do. You would say for a couple of months, 'We have to figure things out. The COO's gonna become the CEO and give everybody time to grieve and adjust the fact this is a new company, and we’ve got to figure things out without the head of the company. I think they made a managerial error."