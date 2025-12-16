Inside Erika Kirk's 'Private Meeting with Candace Owens': Conservative Mouthpiece Reveals She 'Disagreed on Various Points' With Charlie's Widow as She Continues to Fuel Assassination Theories
After some vicious back and forth exchanges, Erika Kirk and Candace Owens finally sat down for a four and a half hour meeting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Owens flocked to her social media after the sit-down to reveal details from the chat.
What Did Candace Owens Say About Her Meeting With Erika Kirk?
The conservative conspiracy theorist noted her meeting with Kirk was "extremely productive."
"I think we both feel should have taken place a lot earlier than it did," she noted on X. "We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent."
Owens noted she will have a "full rundown" for her fans coming, but didn't say a ton more as she was "currently exhausted."
"I wanted to quickly let you guys know that absolutely nothing was held back, and the immediate result was that tensions were thawed," she added.
What Did Candace Owens Reveal on Instagram Story After Her Meeting?
Owens also took to Instagram Story last night to assure her followers she was "alive."
"I'm totally fine. I'm sorry. I was gonna do a show for you guys this evening, but I'm truly exhausted," she confirmed. "Very productive conversation. I asked every single question from Egyptian planes to Turning Point USA faith.
"I was very surprised by some of the answers that I got. And I think they were also very surprised when I shared certain intel. This probably should have happened a very long time ago. But I wanted to let you guys know that I am alive, and I will have the full rundown for you guys tomorrow of what transpired. And I think it was definitely a very big step in the right direction. So I'll see you guys tomorrow."
Candace Owens Slams Turning Point USA for Putting Erika Kirk in Charge
Before yesterday's meeting, Owens had ripped Turning Point USA for putting Kirk at the helm of the organization after her husband, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated.
Owens directly called out the appointment of Erika as a "mistake."
"She should have never become the CEO and chairman overnight," Owens stated at the time. "Because now when people have questions, you gotta answer them. Now you're not just a grieving widow who there has to be respectability for and space and allowing her to be a mother.
"You very quickly decided that you were equipped to be Charlie. Well, guess what? That’s gonna be a trial by fire. Charlie had to go through it. It’s painful. The public’s gonna go through every layer of your life. And so it’s people go, ‘it’s not fair.'"
"... They should have put in place an interim CEO," Owens later ranted. "Like that’s what any company would do. You would say for a couple of months, 'We have to figure things out. The COO's gonna become the CEO and give everybody time to grieve and adjust the fact this is a new company, and we’ve got to figure things out without the head of the company. I think they made a managerial error."
Candace Owens Accuses Erika Kirk of Having Meghan Markle Syndrome
After Erika claimed Charlie's site of his burial should remain private, Owens went off on her again, accusing her of having Meghan Markle syndrome.
"Meghan Markle syndrome, where you want privacy when you want it, but you want publicity whenever you want it. And that just doesn't work. Okay. It doesn't work that way," she explained.
For her part, when asked about people toting conspiracy theories on Charlie's death, Erika advised them to "stop."