EXCLUSIVE: Erika Kirk's Rise After Tragedy — Charlie's Widow Vows 'No One Will Ever Forget My Husband's Name' as Trump Allies Push Her Toward a 2028 Presidential Run

For years before his shocking death at 31, Erika had stood by Charlie's side as he toured campuses holding "Prove Me Wrong" debates and spoke at political events.

The couple married in 2021 and shared a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.

In the wake of her husband's untimely passing, Erika, who posted a clip of her caressing her husband's hand as he lay in his casket, has taken center stage.

Charlie was allegedly fatally shot in the neck by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who is facing seven charges, including aggravated murder; prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

On September 20, Turning Point USA, the youth activist group Charlie founded when he was 18, announced that Erika would be its new CEO. She made headlines the following day when she spoke at Charlie's memorial, held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and declared she'd forgiven her husband's killer.

She's been fully embraced by Trump and his followers, and there are even rumblings she could be tipped to run for president in 2028. Erika is especially popular among young conservative women and has 6.9 million followers on Instagram.

"Erika is tough as steel," a source told RadarOnline.com. "And she has the will and resolve to carry on Charlie's legacy and impart her own ideas, too."