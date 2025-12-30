EXCLUSIVE: Erika Kirk's Rise After Tragedy — Charlie's Widow Vows 'No One Will Ever Forget My Husband's Name' as Trump Allies Push Her Toward a 2028 Presidential Run
Dec. 30 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
On September 12, two days after her conservative activist husband was shot dead during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University, Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, addressed the public for the first time in an emotional speech aired via livestream, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Holding back tears, the 36-year-old first thanked law enforcement and then President Donald Trump for his support before making a vow to keep her late husband's message alive. "No one will ever forget my husband's name," she said, "and I will make sure of it."
From Grieving Widow to Powerhouse
For years before his shocking death at 31, Erika had stood by Charlie's side as he toured campuses holding "Prove Me Wrong" debates and spoke at political events.
The couple married in 2021 and shared a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.
In the wake of her husband's untimely passing, Erika, who posted a clip of her caressing her husband's hand as he lay in his casket, has taken center stage.
Charlie was allegedly fatally shot in the neck by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who is facing seven charges, including aggravated murder; prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
On September 20, Turning Point USA, the youth activist group Charlie founded when he was 18, announced that Erika would be its new CEO. She made headlines the following day when she spoke at Charlie's memorial, held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and declared she'd forgiven her husband's killer.
She's been fully embraced by Trump and his followers, and there are even rumblings she could be tipped to run for president in 2028. Erika is especially popular among young conservative women and has 6.9 million followers on Instagram.
"Erika is tough as steel," a source told RadarOnline.com. "And she has the will and resolve to carry on Charlie's legacy and impart her own ideas, too."
Stepping Up
Erika plans to pick up where Charlie left off. A Trump ally with right-wing Christian views, Charlie held conservative stances on abortion, racial equality and LGBT rights that were controversial to many.
"It was a no-brainer to vote Erika in as CEO at Turning Point USA," said the source. "That's what Charlie wanted. It's like he foresaw this happening."
Now she wants to make her own mark.
"Erika and Charlie shared a vision, but some would say she's a lot more conservative than he was," said the source. During an episode of Charlie's podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show, for instance, he told a listener his wife's political leanings made him look like a moderate.
A former Miss Arizona USA winner and entrepreneur, she owns a biblical streetwear line called Proclaim.
Despite her business interests, Erika is a proponent of tradwife values, who's advised her young female fans to get married early and have children, telling them: "I don't want you to chase a paycheck."
Fire Ignited in Grieving Widow
At the memorial for Charlie, held near their Arizona home, she declared, "[Your wife] is your helper."
Among the thousands of mourners, Trump was in attendance – he hugged Erika after her speech – along with Elon Musk and Vice President JD Vance.
Even after forgiving the gunman who killed her husband, Erika is very clear about her intentions to remain a formidable public figure.
"You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife," she said during her September 12 livestream, addressing the "evildoers" responsible for Charlie's death.
"The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry ... to everyone listening right now across America," she added, "The movement my husband built will not die. I refuse to let that happen."
Forging Ahead
The source said carrying on Charlie's work has given Erika purpose.
"This is an extremely difficult and emotional time, but Erika feels it's crucial to keep spreading the word of God," said the source.
She's also leaning on loved ones as she grieves on the national stage.
"It's not going to be easy raising two young kids by herself," said the source, "but she has friends, family and others there to help whenever she needs it."