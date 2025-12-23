'I Don't Trust You': Joy Reid Lashes Out After Erika Kirk Joked the Ex-MSNBC Host Needs a 'Really Good Hug' During TPUSA Conference

Charlie Kirk 's widow, 37, made a snarky comment about Reid, 57, after the political commenter called out the way she hugged friend JD Vance at a TPUSA event following her husband's assassination .

Joy Reid has turned up the heat on her feud with Erika Kirk after she mocked the former MSNBC host during the opening night of Turning Point USA's America Fest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The last thing I will say to Erika Kirk is this: Dear young lady, I don't need a hug from you," the former cable host huffed.

"Joy Reid probably needs a really, really good hug. And honestly, I'm here for it if she needs it...I'll even touch the back of your head!" Erika told the audience to roars of laughter and cheers at the event's kickoff in Phoenix, Arizona, on December 18.

"First of all, I would never let you get close enough to hug me 'cause I don't trust you," Reid snapped, directing her anger at Erika.

"And second of all, I don't know if anybody ever told you – you're pretty young – but don't be offering to touch Black women's hair. We don't allow it," she continued. "This is not the 19-teens. It's not the 1920s or the 1930s. You cannot come up to me, touch me, or touch my hair. It won't go. I don't allow it. So, don't offer to do that because that's not going to happen."

Reid doubled down on her previous criticism of Erika's hug with Vance, saying, "You're going to have to now figure out how you're going to explain to your Turning Point USA base why you working and why you out rubbing on JD Vance back of his head and offering to rub on the back of mine."