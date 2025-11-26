Joy Reid Says JD Vance Leaving Wife Usha For Erika Kirk 'Would Be The Most Perfect Fairytale' — as Veep's Hug with Charlie's Widow Is Questioned

While the vice president has been considered the likely 2028 Republican presidential nominee, Reid cast doubt on Vance being accepted by MAGA voters.

"They can't have the successor to MAGA be the guy with the Brown Hindu wife," Reid told hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie 'Pumps' Sullivan. "They're also Christian nationalists. That ain't going to work. That's why he's throwing his wife under the bus."

"Poor Usha," Reid said before noting, "Or she's in on it."