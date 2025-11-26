Joy Reid Says JD Vance Leaving Wife Usha For Erika Kirk 'Would Be The Most Perfect Fairytale' — as Veep's Hug with Charlie's Widow Is Questioned
Nov. 26 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Former MSNBC host Joy Reid questioned if Vice President JD Vance has considered leaving his wife, Usha, who is Indian-American, for Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, to appeal to MAGA voters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a recent appearance on the I’ve Had It podcast, Reid, 56, said the hypothetical scenario "would be the most perfect fairytale" as she suggested Vance wouldn't appeal to MAGA voters as the 2028 presidential candidate because Usha is an Indian-American.
Reid Casts Doubt on Vance's Marriage
While the vice president has been considered the likely 2028 Republican presidential nominee, Reid cast doubt on Vance being accepted by MAGA voters.
"They can't have the successor to MAGA be the guy with the Brown Hindu wife," Reid told hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie 'Pumps' Sullivan. "They're also Christian nationalists. That ain't going to work. That's why he's throwing his wife under the bus."
"Poor Usha," Reid said before noting, "Or she's in on it."
'That's Not Widow Wear!'
"Playing slap and tickle with Erika Kirk, it's the weirdest s--- I've ever seen," Welch said in reference to Vance and Erika's controversial embrace at a Turning Point USA event following the political activist's death. "She's like in her Tammy Faye era," referring to evangelist Tammy Faye Messner.
"Holding on the back of his head and rubbing on his head," Reid quipped as she noted how suspicious she would be of a woman who similarly touched her partner.
"You not doing that right thing. (You're) supposed to be a widow, you in leather pants?" Reid continued on Erika and Vance's interaction last month. "That's not widow wear."
While discussing Erika and Vance, Reid suggested a divorce could be beneficial to Vance's political career – and his wife may even support it.
"Wouldn't it be the most perfect fairytale, MAGA fairytale, if he finally sees the light that he needs a White queen instead of this Brown Hindu?" the former news host remarked. "I mean, I'm not saying that's happening, or maybe that Usha is not even in on it."
Reid's comments come after Usha sparked divorce rumors when she was spotted without her wedding ring after her husband's hug with Erika.
Divorce on the Horizon?
As RadarOnline.com reported, speculation about the Vances' marriage ramped up after Usha visited Camp Lejeune, a military training facility in Jacksonville, North Carolina, with First Lady Melania Trump.
After photos from the visit were published, social media critics were quick to note Usha had ditched her wedding ring.
In response to chatter swirling about the state of the vice president's marriage, her spokesperson explained to a media outlet she's "a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes."
Meanwhile, Erika addressed rumors about Vance and their bizarrely intimate hug during an appearance on Megyn Kelly's live podcast tour in Arizona.
Erika explained her "love language" is "touch," adding, "Anyone whom I have hugged, that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, 'God bless you.'"