Usha Vance

J.D. Vance's Wife Usha Fuels Divorce Rumors by Ditching Her Wedding Ring — Weeks After Veep's Hug with Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Raised Eyebrows

Composite photo of JD and Usha Vance
Source: MEGA

Usha Vance 'forgets her ring sometimes,' her representative said.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 24 2025, Published 11:06 a.m. ET

Trouble in paradise?

Weeks after J.D. Vance's awkward hug with Erika Kirk went viral, his wife, Usha, was spotted without her wedding ring, causing divorce rumors to run rampant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Usha Vance's Visit to Camp Lejeune With Melania Trump

Photo of Usha Vance and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Usha Vance visited Camp Lejeune with Melania Trump.

Usha visited Camp Lejeune, a military training facility in Jacksonville, N.C., last Wednesday. She was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump.

Usha ditched her wedding ring for the event, and, once photos were published of her, people on social media started to sound alarms about her marriage.

In the wake of the rumors, a spokesperson for Usha revealed what's going on.

Why Didn't Usha Vance Wear Her Wedding Ring?

Photo of JD and Usha Vance
Source: MEGA

Usha and JD Vance have three children together.

As for why Usha didn't don her ring during her recent appearance, her spokesperson explained to a media outlet she's "a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes."

J.D. has been married to Usha since 2014, and they have three children together.

When appearing at a Turning Point USA event after Charlie Kirk's assassination, Erika made a speech to introduce J.D. as a speaker.

"No one will ever replace my husband. But I do see some similarities of my husband in J.D. — in Vice President J.D. Vance. I do. And that's why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight," she shared at the October 29 event.

Once he appeared on stage, they embraced, and she moved her hand to run through the back of his head. His hands were also on her waist for a short amount of time.

Visceral Reactions to Erika Kirk and J.D. Vance's Hug

Composite photo of Erika Kirk and JD Vance
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk and JD Vance's hug was widely scrutinized.

The hug led to many visceral reactions on social media, and even fueled "romance rumors" between the pair.

"I have (male) friends I've known for decades, and I have never hugged them like that," one critic on X shared. "Also thought the same thing about the pleather pants – very inappropriate. I wear pleather pants, but you have to know when/where to wear them."

Body Language Expert and Behavior Analyst Traci Brown spoke to Radar to claim she believes J.D. and Erika are "super close" based on the interaction.

"Or she wants to be super close. And he's not saying no, right?" she continued. "If I was Usha... I would have liked to be a fly on the wall in the car ride home."

She also noted their embrace showed a "general lack of boundaries."

"Is it over her whole life? Don't know. But definitely right now, the stress has heightened that," she added.

J.D. Vance's Comments About Usha's Faith

Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

J..D Vance was slammed for comments he made about his wife's faith.

Aside from his hug with Erika, J.D.'s comments about Usha and her faith at the Turning Point event also raised eyebrows.

"How are you teaching your kids not to keep your religion ahead of their mother's religion?... Why are we making Christianity one of the major things that you have to have in common to be one of you guys, to show that I love America just as you do?" a student asked J.D.

"Everybody has to come to their own arrangement here," he responded. "The way that we've come to our arrangement is she's my best friend. We talk to each other about this stuff. So, we've decided to raise our kids Christian."

While he noted Usha comes to church with him "most Sundays," he admitted he hopes she will eventually be " moved by the same thing" that moved him in the church.

"Yeah, honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way," he elaborated. "But if she doesn't, then God says everybody has free will and so that doesn't cause a problem for me."

His remarks led to accusations of throwing his wife "under the bus" and having "Hindu-phobia" and hypocrisy.

