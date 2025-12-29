'God is Good': Erika Kirk Admits Her Religious Beliefs Haven't Changed Since Husband Charlie Was Brutally Assassinated at TPUSA Event
Dec. 29 2025, Published 10:56 a.m. ET
Erika Kirk has been able to offer forgiveness toward Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk, due to her strong faith, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Erika revealed details about her religious beliefs and how they've not changed and helped her to move forward amid an undeniably tragic time in a new interview this weekend.
Erika Kirk's Trust in the Lord
Erika insisted her "trust in the lord" has helped her navigate the crisis of Charlie's death and offer forgiveness to Robinson.
"When you trust in the Lord, you do it, and faith is so powerful when it is lived out," Erika claimed. "God is good, and the world is evil. Don’t be surprised when the world acts like the world."
After Charlie's brutal murder, Erika made it clear she still feels "God is good."
"I have never questioned, 'Why me?' I always knew that my life was not just to be lived for me. We are here for such a greater purpose, and Charlie and I both knew that."
Erika Asked God to 'Heal' Her Heart
Erika also described how she leaned on her faith immediately in the wake of Charlie's passing.
"God, use me. God, heal my heart. You know my pain, you know the depths of my pain. Walk through this with me. Put the people in my path that will help heal me and guide me and direct me and keep me in lockstep with your will," she shared.
"I don't want anything outside of God's will... I will not even touch it with a 10-foot pole," Erika added.
Candace Owens Feels Erika Kirk's Appointment as CEO of Turning Point USA Was a 'Mistake'
In the wake of Charlie dying, Erika took on the role of being in charge of his organization, Turning Point USA.
While many of his followers seemed supportive of this move, Charlie's friend, conservative podcaster Candace Owens, was not.
"She should have never become the CEO and chairman overnight," Owens declared, calling Erika's appointment as CEO of Turning Point a "mistake." "Because now when people have questions, you gotta answer them. Now you're not just a grieving widow who there has to be respectability for and space and allowing her to be a mother.
"You very quickly decided that you were equipped to be Charlie," she continued. "Well, guess what? That’s gonna be a trial by fire. Charlie had to go through it. It’s painful. The public’s gonna go through every layer of your life. And so it’s people go, ‘it’s not fair.'"
Candace Owens Feels a 'Managerial Error' Was Made With Erika Kirk Leading Turning Point USA
Owens also put her two cents into people "feeling" like it's "not fair" to ask Erika questions due to the fact that she lost her husband.
"They should have put in place an interim CEO," she shared "Like that’s what any company would do. You would say for a couple of months, 'We have to figure things out. The COO's gonna become the CEO and give everybody time to grieve and adjust to the fact this is a new company, and we’ve got to figure things out without the head of the company.
"I think they made a managerial error. All is fair, and love in war is what I mean," she added. "If you're gonna be in that position, everyone goes through it… I’m going through it every day. That’s the downside of fame. They’re gonna go through every area of your life. It’s not fair, but it’s fair. Everyone does it. It’s just a part of being in the public eye."