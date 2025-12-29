Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Charlie Kirk

'God is Good': Erika Kirk Admits Her Religious Beliefs Haven't Changed Since Husband Charlie Was Brutally Assassinated at TPUSA Event

Cpmposite photo of Charlie and Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA; Fox News/YouTube

Erika Kirk still feels 'God is good' after Charlie's brutal murder.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 29 2025, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Erika Kirk has been able to offer forgiveness toward Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk, due to her strong faith, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Erika revealed details about her religious beliefs and how they've not changed and helped her to move forward amid an undeniably tragic time in a new interview this weekend.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk's Trust in the Lord

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: Fox News/YouTube

Erika Kirk called out the world for being 'evil.'

Erika insisted her "trust in the lord" has helped her navigate the crisis of Charlie's death and offer forgiveness to Robinson.

"When you trust in the Lord, you do it, and faith is so powerful when it is lived out," Erika claimed. "God is good, and the world is evil. Don’t be surprised when the world acts like the world."

After Charlie's brutal murder, Erika made it clear she still feels "God is good."

"I have never questioned, 'Why me?' I always knew that my life was not just to be lived for me. We are here for such a greater purpose, and Charlie and I both knew that."

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Asked God to 'Heal' Her Heart

Photo of Erika and Charlie Kirk
Source: Turning Point USA/Instagram

Erika Kirk said she doesn't 'want anything outside of God's will.'

Erika also described how she leaned on her faith immediately in the wake of Charlie's passing.

"God, use me. God, heal my heart. You know my pain, you know the depths of my pain. Walk through this with me. Put the people in my path that will help heal me and guide me and direct me and keep me in lockstep with your will," she shared.

"I don't want anything outside of God's will... I will not even touch it with a 10-foot pole," Erika added.

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Feels Erika Kirk's Appointment as CEO of Turning Point USA Was a 'Mistake'

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: Fox News/YouTube

Erika Kirk 'should have never become the CEO and chairman' of Turning Point USA 'overnight,' Candace Owens declared.

In the wake of Charlie dying, Erika took on the role of being in charge of his organization, Turning Point USA.

While many of his followers seemed supportive of this move, Charlie's friend, conservative podcaster Candace Owens, was not.

"She should have never become the CEO and chairman overnight," Owens declared, calling Erika's appointment as CEO of Turning Point a "mistake." "Because now when people have questions, you gotta answer them. Now you're not just a grieving widow who there has to be respectability for and space and allowing her to be a mother.

"You very quickly decided that you were equipped to be Charlie," she continued. "Well, guess what? That’s gonna be a trial by fire. Charlie had to go through it. It’s painful. The public’s gonna go through every layer of your life. And so it’s people go, ‘it’s not fair.'"

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

'When Do They Say No More': Donald Trump Explodes Over Epstein Files, Tells DOJ to Drop the Probe and Focus on 'Election Fraud' Instead

Photo of Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner's Most Explosive Donald Trump Statements Exposed: Hollywood Director Labeled Controversial Prez a 'Criminal' and a 'Moron' Before His Tragic Death

Candace Owens Feels a 'Managerial Error' Was Made With Erika Kirk Leading Turning Point USA

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Candace Owens
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens said an 'interim CEO' should have been put in place at Turning Point USA.

Owens also put her two cents into people "feeling" like it's "not fair" to ask Erika questions due to the fact that she lost her husband.

"They should have put in place an interim CEO," she shared "Like that’s what any company would do. You would say for a couple of months, 'We have to figure things out. The COO's gonna become the CEO and give everybody time to grieve and adjust to the fact this is a new company, and we’ve got to figure things out without the head of the company.

"I think they made a managerial error. All is fair, and love in war is what I mean," she added. "If you're gonna be in that position, everyone goes through it… I’m going through it every day. That’s the downside of fame. They’re gonna go through every area of your life. It’s not fair, but it’s fair. Everyone does it. It’s just a part of being in the public eye."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.