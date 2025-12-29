'God is Good': Erika Kirk Admits Her Religious Beliefs Haven't Changed Since Husband Charlie Was Brutally Assassinated at TPUSA Event

Erika insisted her "trust in the lord" has helped her navigate the crisis of Charlie's death and offer forgiveness to Robinson.

"When you trust in the Lord, you do it, and faith is so powerful when it is lived out," Erika claimed. "God is good, and the world is evil. Don’t be surprised when the world acts like the world."

After Charlie's brutal murder, Erika made it clear she still feels "God is good."

"I have never questioned, 'Why me?' I always knew that my life was not just to be lived for me. We are here for such a greater purpose, and Charlie and I both knew that."