Charlie Kirk's Security Chief Finally Explains 'Unusual' Hand Signals Made before MAGA Star's Shooting in Bid to Quash Conspiracy Theories He Was Involved in Assassination

Brian Harpole, who was leading Kirk's security detail when the Turning Point USA founder was gunned down in Utah on September 10, became the target of cynics who questioned his unusual hand movements moments before Kirk was gunned down.

Charlie Kirk's former head of security has shut down conspiracy theories linking him to the MAGA star's murder, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brian Harpole insists his team do not use hand signals, after his gestures were scrutinized by cynics.

They believed Harpole may have been in communication with the shooter, but speaking in a new interview, the security chief insisted his team did not use hand signals.

He said: "If we needed to relay a message, then we'd (say it) on comms... if we notice something, we're not gonna use a hand signal."

The security expert explained that if his team did use such techniques, they would never rely on 'normal' gestures that could be mistaken for everyday movements.

"(We'd use signals that) can't be confused with a man scratching his a--," he said.

Harpole explained that if anyone on his team was making a signal to other guards, they would instantly look to Harpole for instruction on what to do next, which he says never occurred before the shooting.

Speaking to podcaster Shawn Ryan, he continued, "It's not good communication."