Home > News > Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk's Security Chief Finally Explains 'Unusual' Hand Signals Made before MAGA Star's Shooting in Bid to Quash Conspiracy Theories He Was Involved in Assassination

picture of Charlie Kirk and Brian Harpole
Source: MEGA;@ShawnRyanShow/YouTube

Charlie Kirk's chief of security Brian Harpole has attempted to quash conspiracy theories linking him to the right wing activist's murder.

Nov. 18 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Charlie Kirk's former head of security has shut down conspiracy theories linking him to the MAGA star's murder, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brian Harpole, who was leading Kirk's security detail when the Turning Point USA founder was gunned down in Utah on September 10, became the target of cynics who questioned his unusual hand movements moments before Kirk was gunned down.

'We're Not Gonna Use A Hand Signal'

Harpole insists his team do not use hand signals, after his gestures were scrutinized by cynics.
Source: @ShawnRyanShow/YouTube

Brian Harpole insists his team do not use hand signals, after his gestures were scrutinized by cynics.

They believed Harpole may have been in communication with the shooter, but speaking in a new interview, the security chief insisted his team did not use hand signals.

He said: "If we needed to relay a message, then we'd (say it) on comms... if we notice something, we're not gonna use a hand signal."

The security expert explained that if his team did use such techniques, they would never rely on 'normal' gestures that could be mistaken for everyday movements.

"(We'd use signals that) can't be confused with a man scratching his a--," he said.

Harpole explained that if anyone on his team was making a signal to other guards, they would instantly look to Harpole for instruction on what to do next, which he says never occurred before the shooting.

Speaking to podcaster Shawn Ryan, he continued, "It's not good communication."

Erika Links 'Make Me Lose Faith'

Source: @ShawnRyanShow/YouTube

Harpole slammed wild claims Erika Kirk was involved in husband's murder.

Harpole added that he was confused when he first saw conspiracies that focused on a member of Kirk's security team, Frank Turek, merely "because he adjusted his hat."

"It's like, okay, substantiate. So he touched his hat," he said. "There were a line of people in the front and other people that did all kinda things, everybody's subject to that."

Harpole was bewildered by the number of theories he's seen come from the shooting, including an especially bizarre one that claimed Kirk's widow, Erika, was responsible.

Gunned Down

picture of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

The Turning Point USA founder was murdered in Utah on September 10 during Q&A session in front of thousands of students and supporters.

"I get it, I'm not a conspiracy guy, but I do believe that there are things out here bigger than you and I that are in operations," he said.

On theories related to the conservative podcaster's widow, Erika, Harpole said, "She's a victim, that's her husband. How people without any proof are saying she's responsible, that's what makes me lose faith."

However, Harpole said he held his own suspicions about the Kirk shooting, as he said he "did not trust my own eyes, ears, what I was reading, what I was watching."

"A lot of people have sensationalized this, and that is a real shame… it makes it impossible to find the truth," he added.

Speaking of Erika Kirk and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump presented Erika with the Medal of Freedom in honor of her late husband in October.

The 31-year-old conservative activist and media personality was shot in the neck while speaking at the outdoor event in September, just after beginning a Q&A session in front of thousands of students and supporters.

Security rushed him from the stage, and he was transported to Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem, where he was later pronounced dead.

Tyler Robinson, 22, was later arrested and charged with the murder of Kirk.

President Trump presented Erika with the Medal of Freedom in honor of her late husband in October.

