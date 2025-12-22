Your tip
'A Grotesque Country': Erika Kirk and TPUSA Destroyed for 'Recreating the Tent' Charlie Was Assassinated in for Fans to Take Selfies With His Portrait

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk has been slammed over a replica of Charlie Kirk's assassination site being used as a photo op at AmericaFest.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 22 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, has been slammed over a "grotesque" display featured at TurningPoint USA's AmericaFest event over the weekend.

At the convention, there was a "photo op" set up featuring a recreation of the tent where the political activist was sitting when he was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University in September, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Erika, 37, was appointed CEO of TurningPoint USA, the conservative organization her husband, Charlie, co-founded, in the wake of his death.

Replica 'Assassination Tent' Used for Photos

Photo of replica 'Prove Me Wrong' tent at TurningPoint USA's AmericaFest
Source: @ANARCHIEVSKY/X

A replica version of the tent where Kirk was assassinated was created as a photo op for attendees.

Social media critics and political pundits were left stunned as photos of attendees smiling and posing next to the tent began circulating online.

"Why would you get your picture taken in the murder tent, smiling and posing for the camera? Disgusting behavior," wrote one outraged X user.

"It gets worse: Outside the Americafest venue, TPUSA recreated the tent he was killed in so people could take photos with his portrait. Just a grotesque country," wrote another user who shared a photo of the display.

Erik Kirl Accused of Making a 'Mockery of Charlie's Murder'

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk was also seen throwing merchandise into the crowd from a small stage, which also resembled the tent where Charlie was killed.

Backlash over the conference ramped up when videos of Erika gleefully throwing "47" hats, representing Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States, went viral.

A grinning Erika was seen walking onto a small stage, which also resembled her late husband's "Prove Me Wrong" debate set-up, and tossing white baseball caps into the cheering crowd.

"Erika Kirk is making a mockery of Charlie's murder. The assassination tent for selfie photo ops and her throwing hats as if she's Charlie. TPUSA is a disgrace," a social media user commented. "The CEO chose that tent. (explicit) Who does that level of creep show? Erika."

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Critics accused Erika Kirk of faking her grief and exploiting her husband's murder to build her fame.

Others accused the widow of pretending to grieve Charlie as they pointed to her unusual behavior at AmericaFest and series of media appearances in the wake of his killing.

"All I see out of Erika is grift not grief. We all handle grief differently, but she isn’t grieving, she is grifting," one social media user wrote. "I’ve seen better acting from high school drama kids!"

Another scrutinized Erika throwing merchandise, wearing lavish outfits – like the sequin pantsuit she wore at AmericaFest – as well as the use of pyrotechnics to introduce her to the crowd of thousands.

"Erika Kirk using a trampoline to dunk a basketball before shooting a t-shirt cannon into a crowd: I can’t believe my husband is dead," the satirical comment read.

Erika Kirk's Eyebrow-raising 'Grift' Gaffe

Source: @RICHARDHANANIA/X

Erika Kirk was brutally mocked when she accidentally used 'grift' instead of 'grit' while speaking on stage.

Erika was also brutally mocked when she stumbled over her words and made what many branded as "the greatest Freudian slip" when she introduced a college student on stage at the conference.

"Despite the devastating loss of Charlie Kirk, my incredible husband, at UVU, Caleb has persisted with the same grift, excuse me ... grit," Erika said as she awkwardly laughed at herself before noting, "it has been a long day."

"Greatest Freudian slip of all time followed by shameless grin of all time," responded a user as a second chimed in, "That was a slip for the ages. Can’t unsee it now."

At the convention, Erika endorsed Vice President JD Vance as the next Republican presidential nominee, despite the pair's unusually intimate hug sparking relationship rumors weeks after Charlie's murder.

