Charlie Kirk Assassination Bombshell: Murder Suspect Tyler Robinson Allegedly Sent Chilling Messages to Pals After the Horrific Killing of the Conservative Activist
Dec. 18 2025, Published 1:36 p.m. ET
Another bombshell has been exposed in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a new report, suspect Tyler Robinson allegedly sent chilling messages to his friends after the horrific killing of the conservative activist.
Tyler Robinson's Alleged Discord Messages
The new intel details Robinson allegedly sent online messages that made reference to Kirk's murder roughly 80 minutes after the podcaster was shot.
Prior to the shooting, Robinson had been exchanging messages with a friend on Discord. He reportedly messaged the same friend after Kirk's assassination, saying, "you see this news?????"
Later, he allegedly wrote, "Utah gets a national headline for the first time in a while, and it's someone sliming Charlie Kirk."
The next alleged messages said "no like an hour ago," "he's reported dead and the footage looks BAD."
Tyler Robinson's Alleged Discord Voice Chat
As the day continued, Robinson went on to allegedly join a Discord voice chat with two friends and questioned them if they knew about the shooting.
"He got hit pretty bad," one friend alleged Robinson said, adding, "I'm pretty sure he's dead."
As Radar reported, Kirk was speaking at Utah Valley University for a Turning Point USA event. While speaking, he was shot in the neck. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead soon after.
Robinson is the main suspect in the incident and is currently being held in prison.
Tyler Robinson's Court Appearance
Robinson appeared in court last week, seeming uncomfortably calm and at ease.
While there, he appeared to laugh with his lawyers as arguments were made in front of the judge as to if cameras would be allowed in the courtroom.
As Robinson entered the courtroom, his legal team surrounded him. Aside from them, his family was also there, and his mom was spotted wiping tears from her face.
While Robinson's legal team argued against cameras, as they feared the jury could be tainted, Kirk's widow, Erika, has requested that cameras be allowed in part to help squash conspiracy theories about Charlie's death.
"We deserve to have cameras in there," she dished to a news outlet last month. "Why not be transparent?"
A Win for Tyler Robinson's Legal Team
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Robinson, as he is charged with aggravated murder for the assassination of Kirk.
Although a motive for the shooting has yet to be revealed, his mom claimed he had become "more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented" after growing up in a house that was conservative.
Robinson's legal team did score a win in October, as it was ruled by Judge Tony Graf he could appear in civilian clothing during his hearings.
His lawyers insisted having him in jail clothes may run the "real risk of prejudice.
The State of Utah, Sheriff's officials, and the court's security director all were against the request, as they felt jail clothing aided in safety and identification
The judge ended up ruling in Robinson's favor, noting that due to the heightened media coverage and widespread distribution of images, the "risk of prejudice is significant," and that Robinson needed to be dressed as "one who is presumed innocent."