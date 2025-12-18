Charlie Kirk Assassination Bombshell: Murder Suspect Tyler Robinson Allegedly Sent Chilling Messages to Pals After the Horrific Killing of the Conservative Activist

The new intel details Robinson allegedly sent online messages that made reference to Kirk's murder roughly 80 minutes after the podcaster was shot.

Prior to the shooting, Robinson had been exchanging messages with a friend on Discord. He reportedly messaged the same friend after Kirk's assassination, saying, "you see this news?????"

Later, he allegedly wrote, "Utah gets a national headline for the first time in a while, and it's someone sliming Charlie Kirk."

The next alleged messages said "no like an hour ago," "he's reported dead and the footage looks BAD."