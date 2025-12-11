Heartless Reaction: Charlie Kirk's Accused Assassin Tyler Robinson Seen Laughing During First In-Person Court Appearance — as His Own Mother Breaks Down in Tears
Dec. 11 2025, Published 3:11 p.m. ET
The man accused of killing Charlie Kirk looked disturbingly calm and relaxed as he made his first court appearance Thursday in Utah, RadarOnline.com can report.
Tyler Robinson appeared to chuckle with his lawyers as a judge heard arguments about whether to allow media cameras for the formal trial.
Robinson was surrounded by his new legal team as he entered the Provo, Utah, courtroom. The 22-year-old was dressed in a simple blue button-down shirt and a multicolored tie.
His family was also in the gallery. His mom was seen sobbing in the pews.
Robinson's attorney was there to argue against allowing cameras in for future hearings, for fear that they could potentially taint a jury.
More to come... This is a developing story.