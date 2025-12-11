Your tip
Heartless Reaction: Charlie Kirk's Accused Assassin Tyler Robinson Seen Laughing During First In-Person Court Appearance — as His Own Mother Breaks Down in Tears

Photo of Charlie Kirk. Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, was in court Thursday.

Dec. 11 2025, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

The man accused of killing Charlie Kirk looked disturbingly calm and relaxed as he made his first court appearance Thursday in Utah, RadarOnline.com can report.

Tyler Robinson appeared to chuckle with his lawyers as a judge heard arguments about whether to allow media cameras for the formal trial.

photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: court tv

Robinson looked calm as he sat with his lawyers.

Robinson was surrounded by his new legal team as he entered the Provo, Utah, courtroom. The 22-year-old was dressed in a simple blue button-down shirt and a multicolored tie.

His family was also in the gallery. His mom was seen sobbing in the pews.

Robinson's attorney was there to argue against allowing cameras in for future hearings, for fear that they could potentially taint a jury.

More to come... This is a developing story.

