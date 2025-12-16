Trump Slammed as a 'Deranged Hypocrite' for Celebrating Rob Reiner's Murder After Conservatives Condemned the Left in the Wake of Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Dec. 16 2025, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump has been branded a "hypocrite" for his "deranged" and insensitive post celebrating the murder of director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, after conservatives condemned anyone who spoke about Charlie Kirk in the wake of his assassination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After Kirk, 32, was gunned down in September, Vice President JD Vance publicly encouraged citizens to report anyone who appeared to be “celebrating” the political activist’s death to their employer, which resulted in firings across the country, and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel briefly being yanked off-air.
Now, social media critics have pointed to the Trump administration’s handling of Kirk’s murder as they slammed Trump’s Truth Social post about the fatal stabbing of Rob, 78, and Michele, 68.
VP Vance Calls for 'Civility' After Kirk's Murder
"When you see someone celebrating Charlie's murder, call them out," Vance said on a September 15 episode of The Charlie Kirk Show, which he guest-hosted. "And hell, call their employer."
"We don't believe in political violence, but we do believe in civility," the vice president continued. "And there is no civility in the celebration of political assassination."
While Vance promoted "civility," his boss had little to offer for the family and friends of Rob and Michele, who were grieving the sudden and devastating loss of the Hollywood icon.
Trump's Rob Reiner Statement Sparks Backlash
One day after Rob and Michele were found stabbed to death inside their Brentwood home, Trump, 79, took to Truth Social to slam the When Harry Met Sally director.
In his post, the controversial president referred to Rob as a "tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star" who died "reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."
The 79-year-old faced almost-immediate backlash as social media critics slammed MAGA for refusing to condemn Trump's statement despite "punishing" those who made posts about Kirk in the wake of his murder.
"Trump celebrating one of his critics being stabbed to death and then trying to make the story about him is some of the most extreme malignant narcissism I've ever seen,” a critic said on X.
MAGA Branded ‘Hypocrites’
"600 people were punished for comments after Charlie Kirk’s death. One (South Carolina) kindergarten teacher was FIRED for simply posting Kirk’s own words," another X user wrote. "Why are our standards for our president’s comments about Rob Reiner so much lower?"
"Hypocrisy is a feature, not a bug," a second user responded. "It's a signal to the base that they have no shame, they are above reproach and above the law, which makes the base feel that they too are above the law."
A third chimed in: "The hypocrisy is not a gotcha. They know they are being hypocritical, and they enjoy it when we point it out. It's a demonstration of power."
"I don't want to hear another sanctimonious word from the Republicans who accused Democrats of not showing enough sadness when Charlie Kirk died," wrote another outraged X user. "Donald Trump's message about Rob and Michele Reiner's death is a monstrosity."
Another post mocked the silence from Trump’s supporters while comparing the two tragedies, stating: “Everyone who didn't say Charlie Kirk was a saint should be doxxed and fired from their jobs. Here's why it's fine that Donald Trump is celebrating Rob Reiner's death.”
Radar has reached out to Turning Point USA for comment.