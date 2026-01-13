Bill Clinton and Wife Hillary Refuse to Testify in Epstein Investigation as House Oversight GOP Threatens to Hold Former First Couple In Contempt

Mike Johnson, the House Speaker, spoke to reporters last night and insisted it "would be contempt of Congress" if the Clintons did not show up for their depositions.

The Clintons sent Comer a letter detailing they would not appear for the depositions, as they felt the subpoenas were "legally invalid."

They came to this conclusion due to legal analyses two law firms made, which they said they provided to the committee yesterday.

"Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences," they wrote. "For us, now is that time."