Bill Clinton and Wife Hillary Refuse to Testify in Epstein Investigation as House Oversight GOP Threatens to Hold Former First Couple In Contempt
Jan. 13 2026, Published 12:41 p.m. ET
The House Oversight Committee is seeking to hold Bill Clinton in contempt of Congress after he failed to appear for a deposition about disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
House Oversight Chair James Comer shared that, due to Clinton not showing up "for his lawful subpoena," a vote would occur next week on whether to hold him in contempt or not.
Bill Clinton's Lack of Appearance Called Out as 'Very Disappointing'
Comer labeled Clinton's lack of appearance as "very disappointing."
"We’ve communicated with President Clinton’s legal team for months now, giving them opportunity after opportunity to come in, to give us a day, and they continue to delay, delay, delay to the point where we had no idea whether they’re going to show up today or not," he shared.
A deposition had been scheduled for Clinton this morning, and one was scheduled for his wife, Hillary, tomorrow morning. These depositions were scheduled as a result of subpoenas issued last year.
The Clintons Wrote a Letter Saying They Would Not Appear for Depositions
Mike Johnson, the House Speaker, spoke to reporters last night and insisted it "would be contempt of Congress" if the Clintons did not show up for their depositions.
The Clintons sent Comer a letter detailing they would not appear for the depositions, as they felt the subpoenas were "legally invalid."
They came to this conclusion due to legal analyses two law firms made, which they said they provided to the committee yesterday.
"Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences," they wrote. "For us, now is that time."
Bill and Hillary Clinton Expected the Commmitee to Hold Them 'In Contempt'
In their letter, the Clintons also addressed the prospect of the committee holding them in contempt.
"We expect you will direct your committee to seek to hold us in contempt," they stated. "You will say it is not our decision to make. But we have made it. Now you have to make yours."
"Despite everything that needs to be done to help our country, you are on the cusp of bringing Congress to a halt to pursue a rarely used process literally designed to result in our imprisonment," they added. "This is not the way out of America's ills, and we will forcefully defend ourselves."
Bill Clinton Has Not Been Accused of 'Any Wrongdoing,' James Comer Insisted
Comer explained today that the committee had voted on whether to subpoena the Clintons or not, and they had voted unanimously to do so.
"No one’s accused Bill Clinton of any wrongdoing. We just have questions," he shared. "And that’s why the Democrats voted along with Republicans to subpoena Bill Clinton."
The couple's original depositions were scheduled for October 2025, and Comer agreed to delay them a second time in December 2025 so the Clintons could attend a funeral.
He alleged David Kendall, the lawyer representing the Clintons, was "unwilling to provide any alternative dates," so he had set the dates for this month.
Angel Ureña, a spokesperson for Bill, spoke out last month to share, "For months, we’ve been offering the same exact thing he accepted from the rest, but he refuses and won’t explain why. Make of that what you will."
Hillary also had her spokesperson, Nick Merrill, issue a statement in December 2025 that said the following: "Since this started, we’ve been asking what the hell Hillary Clinton has to do with this, and he hasn’t been able to come up with an answer."