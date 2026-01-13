Trump's Enemy Gavin Newsom Calls Out Karoline Leavitt for Claiming 'Democratic Party Wants to Protect Pedophiles'

While speaking to reporters outside of the White House on Monday, January 12, Leavitt, 28, addressed the killing of Renee Nicole Good, 37, by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Agent Jonathan Ross fired three shots into Good's vehicle following an altercation with the Minnesota woman.

The incident was caught on camera – and a recent angle revealed an agent called the 37-year-old a "f--king b----" seconds after she was shot.

After viewing a video of the shooting, Secretary Kristi Noem branded Good a "domestic terrorist" who "weaponized her vehicle" and "attacked" Ross.