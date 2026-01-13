Trump's Enemy Gavin Newsom Calls Out Karoline Leavitt for Claiming 'Democratic Party Wants to Protect Pedophiles'
Jan. 13 2026, Published 11:50 a.m. ET
Gavin Newsom has called out White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for saying Democrats who criticized ICE agents wanted to "protect pedophiles," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In response to Leavitt's remarks, the California governor reminded her Donald Trump's Department of Justice has missed the deadline to release the Epstein files for a third straight week.
Newsom Calls Out Leavitt
While speaking to reporters outside of the White House on Monday, January 12, Leavitt, 28, addressed the killing of Renee Nicole Good, 37, by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Agent Jonathan Ross fired three shots into Good's vehicle following an altercation with the Minnesota woman.
The incident was caught on camera – and a recent angle revealed an agent called the 37-year-old a "f--king b----" seconds after she was shot.
After viewing a video of the shooting, Secretary Kristi Noem branded Good a "domestic terrorist" who "weaponized her vehicle" and "attacked" Ross.
Leavitt Defends ICE After Fatal Shooting
Noem, along with Vice President J.D. Vance and Trump, has maintained the position that the ICE agent feared for his life and fired "defensive shots."
Amid protests over Good's death and ICE, Leavitt doubled down on the administration's stance and smeared Good to the press.
The press secretary said Good was "a lunatic who was a part of a group, an organized group to interject and to impede on law enforcement organizations."
Newsom Points to Epstein Files
"It's disgusting what we have seen from the left, and I think it just shows you where the modern-day Democrat Party stands today, in protecting illegal alien pedophiles and rapists and murderers over law-abiding American citizens and our brave men and women who serve in law enforcement," Leavitt added.
The official Governor Newsom Press Office X account wasted no time calling out the press secretary's hypocrisy.
"The Trump Administration has still not complied with Congressional law and released the Epstein Files … WHY?" the account posted on X.
Minneapolis ICE Agent Jonathan Ross 'Lied to Neighbors' About His Career Years Before Fatally Shooting Renee Nicole Good — 'He Said He Worked With Plants'
Newsom pointed to the fact that Pam Bondi and the DOJ continue to drag their feet on releasing materials related to the investigation of the late convicted pedophile, who had a well-documented close friendship with Trump for years.
After months of public pressure, Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act with overwhelming bipartisan support in November. When Trump signed the bill into law, a 30-day deadline was set for the DOJ to release the files.
Hours before the deadline, a small batch of heavily redacted files was made public, which sparked calls for Bondi's resignation.
As weeks continue to pass without the release of additional files, critics have accused the Trump administration of a cover-up and attempting to distract the public from the Epstein files.
"Democrats want to 'protect pedophiles,' says the mouthpiece of the administration currently protecting pedophiles," wrote one X user in response to Leavitt's statement.
"Such gaslighting, such hate. Leavitt protects a credibly alleged pedophile every day," wrote another in reference to allegations against Trump.
"Irony is dead, and I think I know who did it," remarked a third user.