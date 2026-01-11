'Anyone With Eyes Can See': CNN Anchor Jake Tapper Blasts Kristi Noem for 'False' Claims After Fatal ICE Shooting in Minneapolis

CNN anchor Jake Tapper has criticized Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem after she made what he described as false claims about a fatal shooting involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis, RadarOnline.com can report.

According to authorities and video footage circulating online, Good was attempting to drive away from a raid when agents approached her vehicle.

The videos show her waving toward agents in an unmarked vehicle before they exited, drew their weapons, and fired multiple shots as she tried to leave the scene. She was struck at least three times and later died.

Following the shooting, Noem claimed the agents had been attempting to dig their vehicle out of the snow when a protester attempted to run them over. She said that while agents were pushing the vehicle, a woman “attacked them and those surrounding them” and “attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle.”

“It was an act of domestic terrorism,” Noem said. “An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot to protect himself and the people around him.”

She added, “The act like we saw today … is something that every politician, every elected official, everyone in this country, should be able to rally around and say that it is wrong. That sanctuary cities and sanctuary states that protect individuals who do that should no longer be allowed. That those individuals that are in leadership positions in these sanctuary jurisdictions need to work with us to make sure that every single person that's out there enforcing the law can be safe, but also so that all of our citizens can continue to be safe too.”