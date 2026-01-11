Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Jake Tapper

'Anyone With Eyes Can See': CNN Anchor Jake Tapper Blasts Kristi Noem for 'False' Claims After Fatal ICE Shooting in Minneapolis

Composite photo of Jake Tapper and Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

CNN anchor Jake Tapper publicly fact-checked and criticized Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Profile Image

Jan. 11 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

CNN anchor Jake Tapper has criticized Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem after she made what he described as false claims about a fatal shooting involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis, RadarOnline.com can report.

The incident occurred in southern Minneapolis, Minnesota, where ICE agents shot and killed a 37-year-old U.S. citizen Renee Nicole Good during an enforcement operation.

Article continues below advertisement

Renee Nicole Good

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
cnn jake tapper kristi noem false claims fatal ice shooting minneapolis
Source: @DONNAGANGER/FACEBOOK

Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent.

According to authorities and video footage circulating online, Good was attempting to drive away from a raid when agents approached her vehicle.

The videos show her waving toward agents in an unmarked vehicle before they exited, drew their weapons, and fired multiple shots as she tried to leave the scene. She was struck at least three times and later died.

Following the shooting, Noem claimed the agents had been attempting to dig their vehicle out of the snow when a protester attempted to run them over. She said that while agents were pushing the vehicle, a woman “attacked them and those surrounding them” and “attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle.”

“It was an act of domestic terrorism,” Noem said. “An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot to protect himself and the people around him.”

She added, “The act like we saw today … is something that every politician, every elected official, everyone in this country, should be able to rally around and say that it is wrong. That sanctuary cities and sanctuary states that protect individuals who do that should no longer be allowed. That those individuals that are in leadership positions in these sanctuary jurisdictions need to work with us to make sure that every single person that's out there enforcing the law can be safe, but also so that all of our citizens can continue to be safe too.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

Tapper Calls Out Noem

cnn jake tapper kristi noem false claims fatal ice shooting minneapolis
Source: MEGA

Noem claimed the agents were trying to push their vehicle out of snow when a woman 'attacked them'.

Tapper directly challenged the secretary's claims during a segment on CNN's The Lead, saying the available video evidence contradicted Noem’s account.

“Obviously, we do not know what the pending investigations will reveal about this shooting, but to anyone with eyes, it's clear Secretary Noem's description is abjectly false,” Tapper said.

The Department of Homeland Security

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Composite photo of Donald Trump and Susan Collins

'Very Mad, Very Hot': Donald Trump Explodes in Profanity-Laced Phone Call to Susan Collins After GOP Senator Defies Him on Venezuela Vote

Photo of Donald Trump and Marco Rubio

Donald Trump Reads Private Note From Marco Rubio Out Loud on Live TV — Awkward White House Moment Leaves Secretary Squirming In His Seat

cnn jake tapper kristi noem false claims fatal ice shooting minneapolis
Source: MEGA

Tapper said Noem’s description was contradicted by available video evidence.

The shooting took place amid a heightened federal presence in Minneapolis, where the Department of Homeland Security recently deployed more than 2,000 agents following reports of welfare fraud tied to members of the local Somali community.

Some of those allegations stemmed from a viral YouTube video focused on alleged child care fraud.

The video was later revealed to have been produced by Republican operatives, and multiple claims within it were debunked by local journalists. Several child care centers accused in the video were ultimately found to be innocent.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.