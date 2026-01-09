Chilling Footage: ICE Agent's Vile Slur at Minneapolis Mom Renee Good, 37, Caught on Camera Seconds After Fatal Shooting
Jan. 9 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
A disturbing video captured an ICE agent yelling a vile slur at Renee Nicole Good moments after the mother-of-three was fatally shot in the face, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brown, 37, was killed by ICE agents carrying out an immigration-related operation in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, January 7.
As video of the shooting went viral on social media, outrage and protests erupted across the country. State and local officials, as well as citizens, have since accused Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Donald Trump's administration of "lying" about the incident.
Disturbing New Video of ICE Shooting Surfaces
While Noem publicly called Good a "domestic terrorist" and claimed the ICE agent feared for his life and fired a "defensive shot," the new footage paints an even more grim picture of the situation.
In the newly released clip – shared by Alpha News on X and recorded from the perspective of agent Jonathan Ross, who fired the fatal shots – Good can be heard telling the agent as he approached the driver's side of her car, "That's fine, dude, I'm not mad at you."
A person off-camera could be heard yelling at masked agents to "show your face" while recording the scene with their own phone.
Around the same time, another agent could be heard yelling at Good to "get out of the car, get out of the f--king car," while the victim's wife, Rebecca, attempted to get into the passenger's side before telling Good to drive away.
Within seconds, chaos broke out as people began screaming, and a portion of the SUV could be seen moving forward, and gunshots rang out.
After Good was shot, and her car continued to drive forward several feet before slamming into a parked car and telephone pole, an agent could be heard calling the victim a "f--king b----."
Rebecca, 40, broke her silence on the shooting for the first time on Friday, January 9, in a statement to local news.
"We stopped to support our neighbors. We had whistles. They had guns," Rebecca recalled as she noted her wife's faith and how she was raising her six-year-old son to "believe that no matter where you come from or what you look like, all of us deserve compassion and kindness."
"Renee lived this belief every day. She is pure love. She is pure joy. She is pure sunshine," the grieving widow added.
New Video Fuels Divide, Tension Over ICE
The shooting sparked intense division online – and the latest video fanned flames of tension further.
One side of viewers agreed with Noem and the Trump administration's narrative, in which government officials alleged Good "weaponized her vehicle," causing the agent to act in self-defense. Trump went as far as claiming the agent was "run over" in a Truth Social post.
Others denounced Noem and Trump, pointing to the fact that Good was unarmed and appeared to be attempting to drive away without harming the agents who swarmed her car, as the vehicle's wheels could be seen turning away from law enforcement.
Many claimed the Trump administration's spin on the shooting signaled a greater cause for concern with federal leadership and constitutional rights.
"That “f---king b----” seals the deal for me. No self-defense. Just a trigger-happy idiot with a government-provided license to murder innocent civilians," replied a viewer on X. "The USA needs to get its s--- together."
"Show us where his training said it was ever advisable to stand directly in front of a car or to shoot twice into the head of a fleeing driver while standing beside the car," asked another user. "MAGA doesn't care about the facts. To them, she dragged his body and he's lucky to be alive."