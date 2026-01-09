Chilling Footage: ICE Agent's Vile Slur at Minneapolis Mom Renee Good, 37, Caught on Camera Seconds After Fatal Shooting

A disturbing video captured an ICE agent yelling a vile slur at Renee Nicole Good moments after the mother-of-three was fatally shot in the face, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brown, 37, was killed by ICE agents carrying out an immigration-related operation in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, January 7.

As video of the shooting went viral on social media, outrage and protests erupted across the country. State and local officials, as well as citizens, have since accused Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Donald Trump's administration of "lying" about the incident.