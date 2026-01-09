EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Hoarders! You Won't Believe Your Eyes When You See Inside A-Listers' Private Prisons of Trash and Private Obsessions

Demi Moore has used her millions to pour into dolls... and more dolls. The 63-year-old has a massive collection of humanlike toys, and she once said she "loves figurative art," and added their "little faces" are reminders of "the importance of play."

However, not everyone was a fan as the actress' ex-husband, Ashton Kutcher, blasted the "freaky" dolls.

"They're everywhere," the Punk'd alum once went off, and complained they were "always looking" at him, including in the bedroom. Kutcher even revealed that he attempted to get Moore, who reportedly insured her collection for $2million, to place her 3,000 art dolls in a museum.

Kutcher said: "She also has thousands of Barbies and original G.I. Joes."

The Ghost star's obsession kicked off after her 1998 split from her second husband, Bruce Willis.