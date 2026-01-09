Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Hoarders! You Won't Believe Your Eyes When You See Inside A-Listers' Private Prisons of Trash and Private Obsessions

Photo of Martha Stewart, Johnny Depp, Heidi Klum
Source: Nechirwan Kavian/Unsplash; MEGA

These celebrities have no problem overstocking their homes with junk.

Jan. 9 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

These stars may be rich and powerful, but even they have struggled to avoid the "hoarder" lifestyle.

RadarOnline.com can reveal some of these celebrities' dirtiest secrets behind closed doors and away from the spotlight.

Demi Moore

Photo of Demi Moore
Source: MEGA; Fer Troulik/Unsplash

Demi Moore is believed to have insured her doll collection for $2million.

Demi Moore has used her millions to pour into dolls... and more dolls. The 63-year-old has a massive collection of humanlike toys, and she once said she "loves figurative art," and added their "little faces" are reminders of "the importance of play."

However, not everyone was a fan as the actress' ex-husband, Ashton Kutcher, blasted the "freaky" dolls.

"They're everywhere," the Punk'd alum once went off, and complained they were "always looking" at him, including in the bedroom. Kutcher even revealed that he attempted to get Moore, who reportedly insured her collection for $2million, to place her 3,000 art dolls in a museum.

Kutcher said: "She also has thousands of Barbies and original G.I. Joes."

The Ghost star's obsession kicked off after her 1998 split from her second husband, Bruce Willis.

Heidi Klum

Photo of Heidi Klum
Source: MEGA; Evgeniy Beloshytskiy/Unsplash

Heidi Klum has over 2,000 pairs of shoes.

If you're looking for tons of clothes and shoes, Heidi Klum's residence is the place to go, as the famous supermodel has no problem admitting she's a serious hoarder.

"I love flea markets, and I'm always looking for things that belonged to me in the past," the 52-year-old explained. "They talk to me. I look at something like [an] antique clock and feel that it used to be mine, and I want it."

Klum, who owns 2,000 pairs of shoes, also confirmed she's a "hoarder" and added, "I just hoard and hoard and hoard."

According to the America's Got Talent star, her house is "like a museum over the years," but it doesn't help she's "super messy at home."

"That’s a slight problem," she added.

Martha Stewart

Photo of Martha Stewart
Source: MEGA;Kamaruld Salleh/Unsplash

Martha Stewart is all about woven containers these days.

Martha Stewart has such a knack for woven containers; they have their own place inside her home in Bedford, NY.

"I love baskets of all kinds and am always looking for rare pieces to add to my collection," the 84-year-old said, who has obtained the containers from auctions and fairs, and they hang from her ceiling and even clutter her floor.

According to Stewart's only daughter, Alexes, her famous mother is a "chronic hoarder."

"She'll buy several sets of everything,” a friend once claimed of Stewart's hoarder tendencies. "Her homes are a hoarder's paradise.”

However, don't look for Stewart to hold off buying stuff anytime soon, as she has plenty of room.

An insider claimed: "Martha's squirreled stuff away at her various estates and storage facilities."

Denise Richards

Photo of Denise Richards
Source: MEGA; INSIDE EDITION

Denise Richards' alleged mess was put on display by her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers.

Denise Richards was called out by her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, over her piles of clothes, trash, and puppy feces allegedly left behind at the former couple's $3.5million rental home.

"She buys makeup and keeps buying makeup, and gets more makeup," Phypers previously claimed to Inside Edition. "I don't know if it's hoarding. It's something."

Phypers accused his ex of leaving behind "15 dogs," which he had to take care of along with his family. However, the Real Housewives alum previously claimed she had not lived in the home and accused her ex of "severely destroying the property and leaving the house in a state of disarray."

Previously, a judge approved Richards' request to return to the mansion to retrieve her belongings and her dogs.

"Denise has always found it difficult to throw stuff out," an insider claimed.

Khloe Kardashian

Photo of Khloe Kardashian
Source: MEGA; @khloekardashian/youtube

Khloe Kardashian has massive amounts of food in her mansion.

When it comes to "hoarding," Khloe Kardashian is all about storing food, as he previously set off a firestorm after revealing all of the food she keeps at her Hidden Hills, California, mansion.

After filling up her kitchen and pantry, the reality star converted a garage into a farmers' market, where she stocks even more groceries.

"Who cares if these go stale?" Kardashian previously hit back during a video tour of her space. In the clip, the 41-year-old revealed over 30 packs of instant ramen, 24 boxes of mac and cheese, and more than 50 bags of chips and popcorn.

Johnny Depp

Photo of Johnny Depp
Source: MEGA

Johnny Depp is a big fan of Barbie.

Johnny Depp may have lost connections in Hollywood following his court drama with Amber Heard, but he had plenty of stuff to keep him warm at night, including 70 guitars and enough movie memorabilia to fill 12 storage facilities.

The actor is said to have 200 pieces of artwork by legends, including Andy Warhol, but it was Depp's obsession with Barbie dolls that really left fans baffled.

"I've got a lot of Barbies in storage!" Depp once said.

A source claimed: "He owns dozens of limited edition Barbies. He's also got dolls based on Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child, the High School Musical cast, New Kids on the Block, Elvis, and even Donny Osmond."

