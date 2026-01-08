EXCLUSIVE: Why Johnny Depp's Hollywood Comeback Role is 'Last Chance Saloon' for Him to Resurrect 'Dead' Blockbuster Career

Industry figures say the film represents a final roll of the dice for a star once synonymous with box-office certainty.

Depp's career was infamously derailed in 2020 after a bruising period of litigation and public accusations that saw him lose roles and industry support.

Reflecting on that period, Depp has said: "I was shunned, dumped, booted, deep-sixed, cancelled, however you want to define it."

Even though he won a U.S. defamation case against Heard in 2022, he admitted to heavy drinking, drug use, and destructive behavior – factors studio bosses still say remain central to concerns about his reliability.