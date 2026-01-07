New CBS Correspondent Matt Gutman Accused of Embellishing Account of Being Detained in Venezuela, Likened to Ex-NBC Pinocchio Brian Williams: 'He's a Very Talented PERFORMER'

As the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro unfolded, Gutman recounted his days covering the dictator in 2016, then for ABC News.

The 48-year-old, who has admitted to knowing restrictions on reporting in the country are severe, recently told CBS Morning co-host Gayle King he was there to report on the "corruption" in the country.

"We were leaving, we were pointed out by some of the local militias, then the local police took us in, then the national police, finally the secret police," Gutman recalled. "We were taken to a black site. I was there for five days. They accused me of being a CIA spy — obviously, that’s not true. They threatened that they would keep me there for years to come."