Caught on Camera: Whoopi Goldberg Panics as ABC News Reporter in Israel is Interrupted by Security Incident Mid-broadcast

Source: MEGA; ABC

Whoopi Goldberg panicked this week when an ABC News reporter was interrupted by a sudden “security incident” while calling into The View from Israel.

Oct. 10 2023, Published 3:04 p.m. ET

Whoopi Goldberg panicked when an ABC News reporter was interrupted by a sudden “security incident” while calling into The View from Israel, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented terrorist attack against Israel in Gaza on Saturday, ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman reported into The View from the Israeli city of Sderot on Tuesday morning.

Source: ABC

ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman reported into The View from the Israeli city of Sderot on Tuesday morning.

But Gutman was suddenly forced to pause his report when an Israeli officer approached the ABC News reporter and instructed him to leave the area immediately.

“The [Israel Defense Forces] has issued an immediate alert that everybody has to leave,” Gutman told Goldberg. “There is some security incident just near us.”

“These armored jeeps are going towards where we've been hearing this incessant gunfire and just on the other side of that bridge, we've seen a large number of troops headed in that direction, you see the ambulances over there,” Gutman continued despite the sudden security incident.

Meanwhile, Goldberg panicked and instructed Gutman to seek safety.

Source: ABC

“Get in a car, Matt!” Goldberg shouted. “Get in the car!”

“Be careful, Matt,” co-host Sara Haines added.

Goldberg then appeared to be at a loss for words when Gutman’s broadcast cut out, and the program shifted back to The View studio.

“Well, that's what happens when it's live and you're in the middle of it,” Goldberg said after some time. “We got our fingers crossed that he's safe and he's going to remain safe.”

Source: MEGA

The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a devastating attack against Israel on Saturday in Gaza.

Gutman’s broadcast returned later in the program and the ABC News reporter confirmed that he was safe. He also indicated that Israeli troops were moving from Sderot toward Gaza.

“There is a pretty significant movement of troops here,” Gutman explained. “We're okay where we are right now, but you can hear booms in the distance. There was significant gunfire, there was a helicopter, gunship in the air.”

“Obviously they found something, but we are safe right now, Whoopi,” he added.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a similar incident took place on Monday morning as NBC News correspondent Richard Engel reported into Morning Joe from Sderot.

Source: MSNBC

Engel was also reporting on the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas when he was forced to seek cover behind a nearby wall as mortar and rocket fire exploded just outside his vicinity.

“We believe it’s mortar fire,” Engel explained as he took cover behind the nearby wall. “Some of them from rockets, they’ve been coming in quite close. That is why we’re on the ground right now.”

He continued, “This is still considered a very active combat zone even though we’re inside Israeli territory, and it’s not just the incoming rockets and mortars, there are also reports from Israeli officials of new infiltrations of Hamas sending more fighters through breaches in the border fence.”

Israel declared war against Hamas after the Palestinian militant group launched an attack against Israel in Gaza on Saturday. At least 11 Americans and more than 900 Israelis were confirmed dead following the devastating strike.

