Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Tom Brady
Exclusive

Alix Earle Shoots Her Shot — and Scores! Tom Brady Is 'Flattered, Intrigued' After 'Intimate' St. Bart's Dance-floor Hook-Up, Body Language Expert Claims

Photo of Alix Earle and Tom Brady
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle gambled and came away a 'winner' in her flirtation with Tom Brady, says a top body language expert.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 7 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Alix Earle put all the right moves on Tom Brady during a steamy New Year's Eve party interaction in St. Barth's that had the hunky NFL legend "flattered and interested," a top body language expert exclusively tells RadarOnline.com.

Newly single Earle, 25, was caught on video shooting her shot with Brady, 48, as Inbaal Honigman gushes the NFL on Fox analyst was "absolutely thrilled about it" when observing his reaction.

Article continues below advertisement

Alix Earle 'Forms a Clear and Flirtatious Appetizer'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Alix Earle
Source: MEGA

Earle appeared all about Brady during their encounter.

"When Alix dances next to Tom, she displays her bare shoulder seductively. Her raised shoulder, as it pointedly juts towards Tom, is meant to create interest and attraction. It's an initial flirty move," Honigman observed of the Dancing With the Stars finalist's actions.

"Her eye contact with him, and then turning her body towards Tom, forms a clear and flirtatious appetizer, ahead of the main course of touching him fully with her right hand."

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Brady Wants Alix Earle to 'Keep Touching Him'

Photo of Alix Earle and Tom Brady
Source: MEGA

Earle continued stroking Brady's back after he leaned in towards her.

Observing Earle's initial interaction with Brady, Honigman pointed out, "She is first seen lightly touching his arm, testing the waters. This initial light brush of Tom's arm sees Alix assessing whether he will accept her flirting and physical contact, or if he will pull away from it."

"Realizing that Tom is leaning towards her, interested in her touch, Alix continues stroking him across his back."

"Tom's deep lean towards Alix is his way of reciprocating her attention and asking for more," the human behavior expert explained, which leads to a subtly seductive move by the seven-time Super Bowl champ.

She insisted, "When someone leans towards a person, they're bowing down. He's telling her, wordlessly, that he'll do anything as long as she keeps touching him."

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Brady's 'Buttocks Are Doing the Talking'

Photo of Tom Brady
Source: MEGA

Brady's bottom provided numerous clues about how he was feeling toward Earle.

Before long, Brady's backside started giving off serious indicators to Honigman about how he was feeling.

"Tom's arms are gathered in front of him at this stage, which is a protective gesture. He is covering himself because he doesn't want to cross any lines, and he doesn't want to assume anything, but we can see that his dance moves intensify at that point, and it is mostly his buttocks that are doing the talking," the expert contended.

"The happy, energetic bum-jiggle reveals how delighted he is that Alix is giving him all this attention. He's having the best time, and he doesn't want it to stop."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
nick reiner and alan jackson

EXCLUSIVE: 'Let Nick Reiner Sink On His Own' — 'Million-Dollar Lawyer' Alan Jackson Dropped 'Broke' Murder Suspect 'Because He Cannot Get Paid and It's a Losing Case'

Composite photo of Candace Owens, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West

EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens Takes on a New Target! Loudmouth Provocateur Claims Kim Kardashian 'Feeds Addictions' to Adult Content and Blames Reality Star for Split From Kanye West

Alix Earle's 'Gamble' With Tom Brady Is a 'Winner'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Alix Earle and Tom Brady
Source: MEGA

Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced in October 2022, while Earle and Braxton Berrior broke up in December 2025.

"When Alix touches his arm again, Tom leans towards her so quickly and deeply, that he might have bumped her a little, as we see his head bouncing back from the impact," Honigman said, as "At this point, Tom can no longer remain aloof, and he places his hand, quickly and decisively, on Alix's waist."

"This is an intimate move which signals attraction," the body language pro shared.

Honigman summed up the flirtation as a total success on Earle's part.

"Alix initiates the connection, and her gamble is a winner. Tom's moves are subtle, but he is 100 percent flattered and interested."

Brady hasn't been seriously linked to another woman since his October 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

Earle is newly single and on the prowl, having just come out of a two-year romance with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios in December 2025.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.