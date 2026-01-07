Alix Earle Shoots Her Shot — and Scores! Tom Brady Is 'Flattered, Intrigued' After 'Intimate' St. Bart's Dance-floor Hook-Up, Body Language Expert Claims
Jan. 7 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Alix Earle put all the right moves on Tom Brady during a steamy New Year's Eve party interaction in St. Barth's that had the hunky NFL legend "flattered and interested," a top body language expert exclusively tells RadarOnline.com.
Newly single Earle, 25, was caught on video shooting her shot with Brady, 48, as Inbaal Honigman gushes the NFL on Fox analyst was "absolutely thrilled about it" when observing his reaction.
Alix Earle 'Forms a Clear and Flirtatious Appetizer'
"When Alix dances next to Tom, she displays her bare shoulder seductively. Her raised shoulder, as it pointedly juts towards Tom, is meant to create interest and attraction. It's an initial flirty move," Honigman observed of the Dancing With the Stars finalist's actions.
"Her eye contact with him, and then turning her body towards Tom, forms a clear and flirtatious appetizer, ahead of the main course of touching him fully with her right hand."
Tom Brady Wants Alix Earle to 'Keep Touching Him'
Observing Earle's initial interaction with Brady, Honigman pointed out, "She is first seen lightly touching his arm, testing the waters. This initial light brush of Tom's arm sees Alix assessing whether he will accept her flirting and physical contact, or if he will pull away from it."
"Realizing that Tom is leaning towards her, interested in her touch, Alix continues stroking him across his back."
"Tom's deep lean towards Alix is his way of reciprocating her attention and asking for more," the human behavior expert explained, which leads to a subtly seductive move by the seven-time Super Bowl champ.
She insisted, "When someone leans towards a person, they're bowing down. He's telling her, wordlessly, that he'll do anything as long as she keeps touching him."
Tom Brady's 'Buttocks Are Doing the Talking'
Before long, Brady's backside started giving off serious indicators to Honigman about how he was feeling.
"Tom's arms are gathered in front of him at this stage, which is a protective gesture. He is covering himself because he doesn't want to cross any lines, and he doesn't want to assume anything, but we can see that his dance moves intensify at that point, and it is mostly his buttocks that are doing the talking," the expert contended.
"The happy, energetic bum-jiggle reveals how delighted he is that Alix is giving him all this attention. He's having the best time, and he doesn't want it to stop."
Alix Earle's 'Gamble' With Tom Brady Is a 'Winner'
"When Alix touches his arm again, Tom leans towards her so quickly and deeply, that he might have bumped her a little, as we see his head bouncing back from the impact," Honigman said, as "At this point, Tom can no longer remain aloof, and he places his hand, quickly and decisively, on Alix's waist."
"This is an intimate move which signals attraction," the body language pro shared.
Honigman summed up the flirtation as a total success on Earle's part.
"Alix initiates the connection, and her gamble is a winner. Tom's moves are subtle, but he is 100 percent flattered and interested."
Brady hasn't been seriously linked to another woman since his October 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen.
Earle is newly single and on the prowl, having just come out of a two-year romance with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios in December 2025.