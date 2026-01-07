Alix Earle Shoots Her Shot — and Scores! Tom Brady Is 'Flattered, Intrigued' After 'Intimate' St. Bart's Dance-floor Hook-Up, Body Language Expert Claims

Observing Earle's initial interaction with Brady, Honigman pointed out, "She is first seen lightly touching his arm, testing the waters. This initial light brush of Tom's arm sees Alix assessing whether he will accept her flirting and physical contact, or if he will pull away from it."

"Realizing that Tom is leaning towards her, interested in her touch, Alix continues stroking him across his back."

"Tom's deep lean towards Alix is his way of reciprocating her attention and asking for more," the human behavior expert explained, which leads to a subtly seductive move by the seven-time Super Bowl champ.

She insisted, "When someone leans towards a person, they're bowing down. He's telling her, wordlessly, that he'll do anything as long as she keeps touching him."