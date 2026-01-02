Your tip
Tom Brady

Tom Brady, 48, Accused of 'Following in Bill Belichick's Footsteps' After Cozying Up to Alix Earle, 25, in St. Barths Club — 'The Age Gap is Beyond Gross'

Photo of Tom Brady and Alix Earle
Source: MEGA

Some fans found it 'gross' that Tom Brady and much-younger Alix Earle were hanging out on New Year's Eve.

Jan. 2 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Tom Brady made the most of his single status by cozying up to much-younger influencer Alix Earle during New Year's Eve celebrations in St. Barth's, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ, 48, was seemingly flirting with Earle, 25, and some fans called him out for "following in" his former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick's footsteps by seeking out a woman in her mid-20s. The current University of North Carolina football head coach, 73, has been embroiled in a highly controversial romance with 24-year-old Jordyn Hudson.

Harmless Flirting or Something More?

Photo of Tom Brady and Alix Earle
Source: MEGA

The good-looking twosome was spotted chatting it up at an A-list New Year's Eve party in St. Barths.

Brady, whose ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, tied the knot with hunky Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on December 3, 2025, was filmed happily having the moves put on him by Earle, and was only too happy to reciprocate.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the pair were seen standing and closely chatting at the edge of the dance floor during a DJ set.

Dancing With the Stars finalist Earle rubbed her hand up and down the G.O.A.T.'s back as she moved in close to say something to him. She also caressed Brady's left arm as he leaned in to say something directly into her ear.

'Beyond Gross'

Photo of Tom Brady
Source: MEGA

Brady got roasted over cozying up with the 23-years younger Earle in St. Barths.

While the 23-year age difference is nothing compared to Belichick's 49-year age gap with the pushy former college cheerleader, Brady and Earle's connection still received comparisons.

"The age gap is beyond gross," one fan wrote on X. "Following in Belichick's footsteps," a second person sneered.

A third user pointed out, "She was 6 years old when he had his first son," referring to Jack Brady, whom Tom shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynihan. He was born on August 22, 2007.

However, others claimed it was Earle who was making all the moves on Brady.

"She’s definitely the one chasing him. Excessive touching, doing all the taking. Brady is the goat on & off the field, though," a fourth person noted about the video while pointing out how the handsome future Hall of Famer still attracts beautiful younger women.

Alix Earle Is Newly Single

Photo of Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle
Source: MEGA

Earle had just split from Braxton Berrios when she was seen putting the moves on Brady.

Earle knows her way around football players, as she is fresh off a breakup with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

The pair began dating in March 2023, when he was playing for the Miami Dolphins, and she confirmed their split in a tearful Instagram video on December 13, saying she "constantly felt guilty" about not being there "24/7" to "support" his football career.

While explaining, "I love Braxton. He's my best friend," Earle added, "I just feel like I can't be what Braxton needs... we're on two different paths right now."

"Nice upgrade... for her," one fan joked about Earle's new association with NFL icon Brady three weeks after confirming she and Berrios were done.

Bill Belichick and Jordyn Hudson's Controversial Romance

Photo of Bill Belichick and Jordyn Hudson
Source: MEGA

Belichick and Jordyn Hudson's 49-year age cap has left fans deeply concerned for the coach.

Belichick has raised alarm bells with fans thanks to his May-December romance with Hudson.

The football tough guy was suddenly posing in cutesy videos the former college student posted on social media and supporting his girlfriend at beauty pageants despite looking more like her grandfather than her boyfriend.

Fans became worried that Hudson had become too controlling over the senior citizen when she hovered over his April 2025 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, jumping in to shut down a question about how they met, snapping at the network's correspondent, "Not talking about this."

A compliant Belichick let her order stand, but later claimed he only agreed to appear on the show to promote his new book, The Art of Winning – Lessons from My Life in Football, and not discuss personal topics

