EXCLUSIVE: 'Love Drunk' Bill Belichick's 'Gold-Digging' Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, 'Strong-Arming' Him Into Having Baby
Bill Belichick may be 73 years old, but there's still time to be a father to a new baby if his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, gets her way, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The NFL legend's much younger partner is pulling out of the stops and begging Belichick for a baby.
Then Comes Baby In A Baby Carriage?
"She's young, she wants a baby, and she's made it very clear that the clock's ticking," a source said. "Bill's not shutting it down, but let's be honest, this isn't exactly his two-minute drill."
The couple's wild 49-year age gap is said to have created a huge division between Belichick and his inner circle, and now adding a possible baby to the equation has led to a complete meltdown.
The insider claimed: "His friends are stunned. They thought Bill was finally going to enjoy retirement, not chasing toddlers and changing diapers.
The source added: "This feels like a fast-moving train no one can stop. And Bill might be too deep in the playbook to notice what's coming."
The controversial couple caused a media firestorm following their appearance on CBS Sunday Morning in April, as at one point during the interview, Hudson slammed "we're not talking about this" after reporter Tony Dokoupil asked how the two first met.
After the clip went viral and plenty of backlash followed, Belichick, who is the head coach of UNC's football team, the Tar Heels, was quick to defend his lady.
Belichick Defends His Lady
"She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track," he explained in a lengthy response at the time.
"Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021," he said, and then accused CBS of editing the interview and tossing away key moments:
"The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career.
"Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative – that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation, which is simply not true."
Following the fallout, Hudson is said to have gotten the cold shoulder from those in Nantucket’s elite social scene, where she is desperate to become a part of. According to sources, everyone from loyalist to Belichick's longtime ex, Linda Holiday, wants nothing to do with the former beauty pageant contestant.
"Linda, is working the philanthropic and social circles, and (Hudson) wants to get more involved," a previous source said. "She’s trying to claim her stake in the social circle. That is Linda’s thing."
Another source said: "No one is going to be welcoming her with open arms. It’s cliquey here. Very cliquey. You have the group that picks two or three charities, they’re really into that and focused.
"They’re not inviting people they don’t think are going to be a good fit for them. People are turned off by her."
They added: "She’s kind of young, who knows what happened when Linda was still (dating Belichick). Did Jordon come into the picture?"
Hudson then seemed to shade Holiday while praising former Miss Massachusetts Melissa Sapini, who recently finished her tenure as a title-holder.
She wrote: "I know you will keep shining, metamorphosing and taking up space; even when others threaten you and insist that you don’t belong, e.g. the Nantucket Socialites..."