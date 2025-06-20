EXCLUSIVE: 'Love Drunk' Bill Belichick's 'Gold-Digging' Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, 'Strong-Arming' Him Into Having Baby

The NFL legend's much younger partner is pulling out of the stops and begging Belichick for a baby.

Bill Belichick may be 73 years old, but there's still time to be a father to a new baby if his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, gets her way, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The insider claimed: "His friends are stunned. They thought Bill was finally going to enjoy retirement, not chasing toddlers and changing diapers.

The couple's wild 49-year age gap is said to have created a huge division between Belichick and his inner circle, and now adding a possible baby to the equation has led to a complete meltdown.

"She's young, she wants a baby, and she's made it very clear that the clock's ticking," a source said. "Bill's not shutting it down, but let's be honest, this isn't exactly his two-minute drill."

After the clip went viral and plenty of backlash followed, Belichick, who is the head coach of UNC's football team, the Tar Heels, was quick to defend his lady .

The controversial couple caused a media firestorm following their appearance on CBS Sunday Morning in April, as at one point during the interview, Hudson slammed " we're not talking about this " after reporter Tony Dokoupil asked how the two first met.

The source added: "This feels like a fast-moving train no one can stop. And Bill might be too deep in the playbook to notice what's coming."

"She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track," he explained in a lengthy response at the time.

"Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021," he said, and then accused CBS of editing the interview and tossing away key moments:

"The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career.

"Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative – that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation, which is simply not true."