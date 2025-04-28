Fans Fear For Bill Belichick, 73, After Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Quickly Halts Interview Over Questions About Their 'Weird' Relationship — 'His Family Should Be Checking The Will Immediately'
Fans are worried about the health and safety of former NFL coach Bill Belichick, RadarOnline.com can report, after his 24-year-old girlfriend derailed his interview with CBS News, interrupting the 73-year-old and insisting he not answer a personal question.
Jordon Hudson seemingly took control of the segment, leading many to wonder what else of his she controls.
Belichick sat down with CBS Mornings Tony Dokoupil to promote his new book, The Art of Winning. He was joined by Hudson, who sat just off camera looking like his personal handler.
She was described during the segment as a "constant presence."
While inevitably asking about the nature of the relationship between the couple, who are separated by nearly 50 years, the new coach at the University of North Carolina became defensive.
Belichick shot back: "(I've) never been too bothered about what everyone else thinks. Just try to do what I feel is best for me and what's right."
However, when the reporter followed that up with a question about how the two met, Hudson suddenly jumped in and objected.
"We're not talking about this," she fired back, silencing both Dokoupli and her boyfriend.
The cringe moment went instantly viral, with many fans concerned over just what kind of influence Hudson has on the coach.
On X.com, one person tweeted: "This Jordan Hudson and Bill Belichick relationships gets weirder by the minute."
Another agreed: "Anyone else think Bill Belichick needs to blink twice if he's alright after that CBS Sunday Morning interview?? It was very....weird."
EXCLUSIVE: Shannon Sharpe's OnlyFans Rape Accuser Repeatedly Texted About Her Desire to Have Children with The NFL Legend Before $50Million Lawsuit — 'I Want You To Put A Baby In Me'
Others were wondering if Hudson could be in the relationship for more than just love.
One person stressed: "She must be turning Bill Belichick every way but loose. He’s completely changed his public persona. His kids should check the will/estate asap."
As a second person echoed: "Anyone else just watch the interview with Bill Belichick on CBS Sunday Morning? I actually felt uneasy with his girlfriend. If he were my Dad, I'd be watching her very closely. She is definitely controlling the relationship & is securing her financial future. It's a bit creepy."
The awkward exchange was even noted by Barstool Sports founder and pizza aficionado Dave Portnoy, who tweeted: "My Sunday morning routine is always coffee and CBS Sunday Morning. It’s a feel-good show. The opposite of controversial.
"So imagine my surprise this morning when they had the most awkward Bill Belichick interview I’ve ever seen. Like I was squirming in my seat."
Belichick and Hudson reportedly met in 2021 on a flight from Boston to Florida, while he was still coupled with TV host Linda Holliday.
When he and Holliday split in 2023 after 16 years together, he started dating cosmetology school grad Hudson, who was once a cheerleader at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts.
This was the story they themselves previously shared, leading many to wonder why the secrecy now.