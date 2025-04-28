Fans Fear For Bill Belichick, 73, After Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Quickly Halts Interview Over Questions About Their 'Weird' Relationship — 'His Family Should Be Checking The Will Immediately'

Belichick sat down with CBS Mornings Tony Dokoupil to promote his new book, The Art of Winning. He was joined by Hudson, who sat just off camera looking like his personal handler.

She was described during the segment as a "constant presence."

While inevitably asking about the nature of the relationship between the couple, who are separated by nearly 50 years, the new coach at the University of North Carolina became defensive.

Belichick shot back: "(I've) never been too bothered about what everyone else thinks. Just try to do what I feel is best for me and what's right."

However, when the reporter followed that up with a question about how the two met, Hudson suddenly jumped in and objected.

"We're not talking about this," she fired back, silencing both Dokoupli and her boyfriend.