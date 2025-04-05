Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Sports News > NFL

'Sugar Daddy' Bill Belichick's Fresh-Faced Girlfriend Jordon Hudson FINALLY Confirms Genuine Age — And It's Even YOUNGER Than Fans First Estimated

Photo of Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson
Source: MEGA

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson celebrated her 24th birthday.

Profile Image

April 5 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, revealed her genuine age by celebrating her 24th birthday and showcasing the gifts she received from the legendary NFL coach, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hudson's relationship with the 72-year-old Belichick has been controversial since they made their romance public, with many questioning their age gap.

Article continues below advertisement
bill belichick girlfriend jordon hudson confirms age younger estimated
Source: @jordon_isabella/Instagram

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson met in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Taking to Instagram on Friday, April 4, Hudson made a caption-less post giving a sneak peek at some of the presents she received from her man.

Belichick gave Hudson a bouquet of red roses and a North Carolina basketball jersey with her name and the No. 24 on the back.

In a separate slide, Hudson showcased a beaded red bag from STAUD. The piece had a snake design as a nod to the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Snake.

According to the STRAUD website, this specific bag is sold for $295.

Article continues below advertisement
bill belichick girlfriend jordon hudson confirms age younger estimated
Source: @jordon_isabella/Instagram

Jordon Hudson shared an image of the gifts Bill Belichick got her for her birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

Hudson sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted with a huge ring on her left ring finger during the Super Bowl.

An anonymous source claimed the pair "have definitely discussed marriage."

They went on to say that the couple getting married "isn't out of the question", but with one stipulation.

The insider revealed: "Jordon hasn't put any pressure on Bill at all to propose, and she feels like it will happen when and if the time is right."

Article continues below advertisement
bill belichick girlfriend jordon hudson confirms age younger estimated
Source: @jordon_isabella/Instagram

The football coach reportedly requested for his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, to be CC'd on his emails.

Article continues below advertisement

Belichick and Hudson reportedly met in 2021 on a flight from Boston to Florida while he was still coupled with TV host Linda Holliday, 61. When he and Holliday split in 2023 after 16 years together, he started dating cosmetology school grad Hudson, who was once a cheerleader at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts.

The nearly 50-year difference between the lovebirds has spawned a lot of ribbing since they went red-carpet official at the Museum Gala at New York City's American Museum of Natural History on December 5.

READ MORE ON SPORTS
Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Beginning of the End? Travis Kelce 'Kicks Girlfriend Taylor Swift into Touch' for 'Wrecking' His NFL Form

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce 'Makes Astonishing Statement on Taylor Swift Romance' — 'Blaming' His Fame FromDating Her for Disastrous Super Bowl Performance

Article continues below advertisement
bill belichick girlfriend jordon hudson confirms age younger estimated
Source: @jordon_isabella/Instagram

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have a nearly 50-year age gap.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Belichick, who won six Super Bowls guiding the New England Patriots, shocked the sports world when he signed a five-year, $50million contract to coach the University of North Carolina's football team.

The NFL legend's new career move was announced at a UNC press conference on December 12, 2024.

A source declared: "Absolutely NOBODY expected a guy his age to go to the college ranks. A lot of people believe that Jordon has him thinking and acting decades younger – maybe even rashly and immaturely.

"He's acting like a college kid since he dumped his ex and found love with Jordon.

Another source told The Daily Mail: "Although Bill's up there in years, being with Jordon has been the shot of adrenaline he says he needed to revamp his life. Truth is, he feels just as comfortable hanging out with people her age as he does with older folks."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.