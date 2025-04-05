'Sugar Daddy' Bill Belichick's Fresh-Faced Girlfriend Jordon Hudson FINALLY Confirms Genuine Age — And It's Even YOUNGER Than Fans First Estimated
Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, revealed her genuine age by celebrating her 24th birthday and showcasing the gifts she received from the legendary NFL coach, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hudson's relationship with the 72-year-old Belichick has been controversial since they made their romance public, with many questioning their age gap.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, April 4, Hudson made a caption-less post giving a sneak peek at some of the presents she received from her man.
Belichick gave Hudson a bouquet of red roses and a North Carolina basketball jersey with her name and the No. 24 on the back.
In a separate slide, Hudson showcased a beaded red bag from STAUD. The piece had a snake design as a nod to the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Snake.
According to the STRAUD website, this specific bag is sold for $295.
Hudson sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted with a huge ring on her left ring finger during the Super Bowl.
An anonymous source claimed the pair "have definitely discussed marriage."
They went on to say that the couple getting married "isn't out of the question", but with one stipulation.
The insider revealed: "Jordon hasn't put any pressure on Bill at all to propose, and she feels like it will happen when and if the time is right."
Belichick and Hudson reportedly met in 2021 on a flight from Boston to Florida while he was still coupled with TV host Linda Holliday, 61. When he and Holliday split in 2023 after 16 years together, he started dating cosmetology school grad Hudson, who was once a cheerleader at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts.
The nearly 50-year difference between the lovebirds has spawned a lot of ribbing since they went red-carpet official at the Museum Gala at New York City's American Museum of Natural History on December 5.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Belichick, who won six Super Bowls guiding the New England Patriots, shocked the sports world when he signed a five-year, $50million contract to coach the University of North Carolina's football team.
The NFL legend's new career move was announced at a UNC press conference on December 12, 2024.
A source declared: "Absolutely NOBODY expected a guy his age to go to the college ranks. A lot of people believe that Jordon has him thinking and acting decades younger – maybe even rashly and immaturely.
"He's acting like a college kid since he dumped his ex and found love with Jordon.
Another source told The Daily Mail: "Although Bill's up there in years, being with Jordon has been the shot of adrenaline he says he needed to revamp his life. Truth is, he feels just as comfortable hanging out with people her age as he does with older folks."