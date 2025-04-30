Bill Belichick Rages Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Is 'NOT Controlling' and Calls Out CBS for Failing to 'Honor Interview Requests' — But The NFL Legend Still Called a 'Liar' Despite Defense
Bill Belichick has finally spoken out after he received vicious backlash following his incredibly awkward interview on CBS Sunday Morning.
The NFL icon was not alone during the interview, as his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson sat near him and seemed to dictate where the chat headed – something Belichick shut down in his new response, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 73-year-old, who was hoping to promote his new book The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football, with the interview, went off in a statement.
He said: "I agreed to speak with CBS Sunday Morning to promote my new book... Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book."
However, the former New England Patriots head coach was not happy with the interview conducted by Tony Dokoupil for the network.
"Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview," Belichick said.
"I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book. After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion."
In a now-viral moment, Hudson was quick to say "we're not talking about this" after Dokoupil was asked how the couple – who have a 49-year age gap – met.
"She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track," Belichick explained. "Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021."
Belichick then accused CBS of splicing the interview, tossing away vital moments: "The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career.
"Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative – that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation – which is simply not true."
While Belichick held strong in his defense, it was not enough for fans who were quick to call him a "liar."
"He lies as much as she does. They deserve each other. I just wish he quits, and they just go away," one person raged.
Another said: "If he really only wanted to talk about the book and not have the interviewer ask about his wife, he shouldn’t have brought her to the interview."
"This is just icky no matter how you spin it!" one user reacted.
Their much-talked about relationship plus the heavy backlash has not pushed Belichick away from his younger girlfriend, but sources now claim his inner circle is stepping up... and possibly staging an "intervention."
"They are talking to (Belichick) about (Hudson), but very gently because they know how deep in he is," the insider claimed.
According to the source, the coach's pals think the former beauty pageant contestant is bad news.
"This guy is known as being such a strong voice and in many ways autocratic – and here he is becoming mush in her hands and letting her direct everything," the insider said, claiming Belichick's friends see Hudson as "a runaway train."
They added: "She is so much younger, so inexperienced and so lacking in perspective and professionalism."
Following the interview, Hudson took to Instagram to post what a screenshot of an email from Belichick, who appeared to be livid the marketing for the book seemed to be non-existed, as his personal life has been in the spotlight instead.
"This is about what I expected from the media," he cried in the email.