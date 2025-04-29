Bill Belichick's Friends 'Stage An Intervention' After Humiliating CBS News Interview Sparked Concern About His 'Alarming' Relationship With Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24 — 'She Is A Runaway Train'

Bill Belichick's friends are said to have staged an "intervention" to address his relationship with girlfriend Jordon Hudson after his disastrous CBS interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During his interview, the former New England Patriots coach, 73, was asked how he and his 24-year-old girlfriend met.

The seemingly harmless question evidently struck a chord with Hudson – who was seated a few feet away on set – as she interrupted the interview and told CBS reporter Tony Dokoupil, "We're not talking about this."