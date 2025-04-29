Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Gossip > Celebs

Bill Belichick's Friends 'Stage An Intervention' After Humiliating CBS News Interview Sparked Concern About His 'Alarming' Relationship With Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24 — 'She Is A Runaway Train'

Split photo of Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson
Source: MEGA

Bill Belichick's friends reportedly spoke to him about girlfriend Jordon Hudson after his awkward CBS interview.

Profile Image

April 29 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bill Belichick's friends are said to have staged an "intervention" to address his relationship with girlfriend Jordon Hudson after his disastrous CBS interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During his interview, the former New England Patriots coach, 73, was asked how he and his 24-year-old girlfriend met.

The seemingly harmless question evidently struck a chord with Hudson – who was seated a few feet away on set – as she interrupted the interview and told CBS reporter Tony Dokoupil, "We're not talking about this."

Article continues below advertisement
jordon hudson ig
Source: @jordon_hudson/instagram

Hudson interrupted Belichick's CBS interview after he was asked how they met.

Article continues below advertisement

Dokoupil appeared to be caught off guard by Hudson's interjection and dismissal.

While Belichick awkwardly sat silent in his chair, Dokoupil clarified, "No?" to which Hudson fired back, "No."

In a voiceover, Dokoupil noted "Jordon was a constant presence during our interview," as footage of Hudson hovering over her boyfriend and the reporter played.

Article continues below advertisement
jordon hudson bill bellcheck ig
Source: @jordon_hudson/instagram

A source said Belichick's friends think Hudson is a 'runaway train.'

Article continues below advertisement

The jarring moment sparked backlash online, only made worse by silence from both Belichick and Hudson since the interview aired on Sunday, April 27.

To make matters worse, on Monday, April 28, TMZ reported Hudson also stormed off set at one point during the interview and caused a 30-minute delay in filming.

NBC Sports' ProFootballTalk later reported: "While we don't know the total number of interruptions, it's our understanding that CBS decided to include that one specific instance because it wasn't a one-time thing."

Article continues below advertisement
bill belicheck mega
Source: MEGA

The ex-NFL coach's friends were said to be 'talking to him about (Hudson) very gently.'

Article continues below advertisement

Now sources claimed the NFL coaching legend's inner circle are "shaking their heads" at him – and have staged an "intervention" to discuss his increasingly controversial relationship with Hudson.

An insider told the New York Post: "They are talking to him about her, but very gently because they know how deep in he is."

The source further suggested Hudson was an opportunist due to how she has inserted herself into Belichick's life and high-paying career, adding: "She saw an opening and she took it."

Article continues below advertisement

The source explained Belichick's friends find his relationship "alarming" and think Hudson is "a runaway train."

They added: "This guy is known as being such a strong voice and in many ways autocratic – and here he is becoming mush in her hands and letting her direct everything.

"She is so much younger, so inexperienced and so lacking in perspective and professionalism."

Article continues below advertisement
bill belichick jordon hudson mega
Source: MEGA

Hudson was also seen hovering over Belichick at the UNC spring game.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON GOSSIP
Split photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Bad Blood: Travis Kelce UNFOLLOWS Ryan Reynolds and Fuels Rumors Girlfriend Taylor Swift Is Feuding With Blake Lively After Dragging Her Into Justin Baldoni Legal Nightmare

Photo of Trisha Yearwood

Garth Brooks' Wife Trisha Yearwood Had to 'Compromise' in 'Tough' Marriage to Country Superstar — As Couple's Relationship Hanging On By a Thread Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time Hudson's "constant presence" has caused alarm for Belichick.

Recently, Hudson was seen on the field at the University of North Carolina spring game, looming over the coach as he geared up for his first season of college football.

In March, it was revealed Belichick demanded his girlfriend be CC'd on all of his email communications with Robbi Pickeral Evans, UNC's Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs and Strategic Communications.

According to an email from FOIA filed by Axios and The Assembly, the head coach wrote: "I am including Jordon on this email so she can also keep up with our postings. Can you include her on anything you send to me? Thank you. BB."

The Assembly's Matt Hartman later reported Hudson was coped on emails regarding various interview requests.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.