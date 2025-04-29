Bill Belichick's Friends 'Stage An Intervention' After Humiliating CBS News Interview Sparked Concern About His 'Alarming' Relationship With Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24 — 'She Is A Runaway Train'
Bill Belichick's friends are said to have staged an "intervention" to address his relationship with girlfriend Jordon Hudson after his disastrous CBS interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During his interview, the former New England Patriots coach, 73, was asked how he and his 24-year-old girlfriend met.
The seemingly harmless question evidently struck a chord with Hudson – who was seated a few feet away on set – as she interrupted the interview and told CBS reporter Tony Dokoupil, "We're not talking about this."
Dokoupil appeared to be caught off guard by Hudson's interjection and dismissal.
While Belichick awkwardly sat silent in his chair, Dokoupil clarified, "No?" to which Hudson fired back, "No."
In a voiceover, Dokoupil noted "Jordon was a constant presence during our interview," as footage of Hudson hovering over her boyfriend and the reporter played.
The jarring moment sparked backlash online, only made worse by silence from both Belichick and Hudson since the interview aired on Sunday, April 27.
To make matters worse, on Monday, April 28, TMZ reported Hudson also stormed off set at one point during the interview and caused a 30-minute delay in filming.
NBC Sports' ProFootballTalk later reported: "While we don't know the total number of interruptions, it's our understanding that CBS decided to include that one specific instance because it wasn't a one-time thing."
Now sources claimed the NFL coaching legend's inner circle are "shaking their heads" at him – and have staged an "intervention" to discuss his increasingly controversial relationship with Hudson.
An insider told the New York Post: "They are talking to him about her, but very gently because they know how deep in he is."
The source further suggested Hudson was an opportunist due to how she has inserted herself into Belichick's life and high-paying career, adding: "She saw an opening and she took it."
The source explained Belichick's friends find his relationship "alarming" and think Hudson is "a runaway train."
They added: "This guy is known as being such a strong voice and in many ways autocratic – and here he is becoming mush in her hands and letting her direct everything.
"She is so much younger, so inexperienced and so lacking in perspective and professionalism."
Bad Blood: Travis Kelce UNFOLLOWS Ryan Reynolds and Fuels Rumors Girlfriend Taylor Swift Is Feuding With Blake Lively After Dragging Her Into Justin Baldoni Legal Nightmare
This isn't the first time Hudson's "constant presence" has caused alarm for Belichick.
Recently, Hudson was seen on the field at the University of North Carolina spring game, looming over the coach as he geared up for his first season of college football.
In March, it was revealed Belichick demanded his girlfriend be CC'd on all of his email communications with Robbi Pickeral Evans, UNC's Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs and Strategic Communications.
According to an email from FOIA filed by Axios and The Assembly, the head coach wrote: "I am including Jordon on this email so she can also keep up with our postings. Can you include her on anything you send to me? Thank you. BB."
The Assembly's Matt Hartman later reported Hudson was coped on emails regarding various interview requests.