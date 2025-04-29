EXCLUSIVE: I Was Virginia Giuffre’s Ex-Boyfriend and This is What She Told About Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
As Virginia Giuffre's boyfriend in the early 2000s, Tony Figueroa knew hidden details she kept behind closed doors.
Figueroa’s bombshell testimony pulled back the curtain on Giuffre’s "fearful" time with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Prince Andrew — which also included "experimental" sexual encounters on "multiple occasions," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Giuffre, who died by suicide on April 25 at the age of 41, was thrust into the spotlight with explosive allegations of sexual abuse and trafficking involving some of the world’s most powerful figures.
She claimed Epstein trafficked her as a teenager, forcing her into shocking encounters with high-profile men – including the infamous and denied encounter with Prince Andrew.
Her bombshell testimony and relentless legal battles put the spotlight on the dark world of Epstein's sex trafficking network, sparking global outrage and exposing the individuals tied to it.
Giuffre filed her defamation lawsuit against Maxwell in September 2015 – a case that was ultimately settled in June 2017, with Maxwell reportedly paying Giuffre "millions" to resolve the matter.
But during the deposition, then-boyfriend Figueroa was asked questions regarding his girlfriend's experiences "working" for Epstein.
When probed about the time in 2002 when Giuffre stopped working for Epstein, he answered: "Like, she did not want to go back there. And we were trying to just work without needing his money, you know."
Figueroa was then asked to talk about how Giuffre wasn't "just a masseuse" for Epstein and Maxwell, saying the three would "obviously be doing stuff."
He added: "Like I said, that they would all go out to clubs to pick up girls and try and find them to bring back for Jeffrey. And then she told me about how, like I said, her and Ms. Maxwell and Jeffrey were all intimate together on multiple occasions."
Figueroa then delved into what Giuffre told him about her sexual encounters with Epstein and Maxwell at the time, saying they often experimented with different sex toys.
Figueroa said: "I remember her talking about, like, strap-ons and stuff like that. But, I mean, like I said, all the details are not really that clear. But I remember her talking about, like, how they would always be using and stuff like that."
He was questioned about past conversations he had with Giuffre, in which he said she expressed feeling "forced" into an intimate encounter with Andrew.
Figueroa was then asked: "Do you remember that? And that you expressed that you were worried for her safety if she were to decline that?"
He responded: "Just the way she was talking to me. Like, she just sounded scared."
In a secret diary at the time, Giuffre detailed her sexual encounter with Andrew, now 65, while on her trip to Europe – where Epstein "sent her out" to recruit underage girls.
After a wild night out with the prince, the two went back to Maxwell's London townhouse and began fooling around in the bathtub before taking the next steps in the bedroom.
In handwritten entries, Giuffre explained every part of the experience – including how Andrew was allegedly obsessed with her feet and even licked her toes.
Giuffre "lost her life to suicide," just weeks after she uploaded a disturbing photo from a hospital bed covered in bruises.
Saying she had been involved in a horrible bus crash, Giuffre claimed she was suffering from kidney failure and had just four days to live.
The family eerily said in a statement following her death: "In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels."