Bill Belichick's Young Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Has Been 'Iced Out' by His Socialite Pals Over Couple's Massive Age Difference

Hudson, who is 48 years younger than the 73-year-old former New England Patriots manager, is also said to be having a hard time fitting in due to their shocking age gap.

A source revealed: "His ex, Linda, is working the philanthropic and social circles, and she (Hudson) wants to get more involved.

"She’s trying to claim her stake in the social circle. That is Linda’s thing."

A second insider claimed Nantucket’s elite are firmly siding with Holliday – and have been anything but welcoming to the former pageant queen.