Bill Belichick's Young Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Has Been 'Iced Out' by His Socialite Pals Over Couple's Massive Age Difference

Photo of Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson.
Source: MEGA

Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson is trying to enter Nantucket’s elite social scene, but is reportedly facing cold treatment from fans of his ex.

May 20 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Bill Belichick's inner circle isn't quite feeling the love for his Gen Z squeeze.

Jordon Hudson, 24, who’s been dating Belichick since early 2023, is eager to crack into Nantucket’s elite social scene – but insiders say she's getting the cold shoulder from loyalists to his longtime ex, Linda Holliday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

bill belichick girlfriend jordan hudson rejected socialites age gap
Source: MEGA

The former New England Patriots manager is said to be getting some heat over his massive age gap relationship.

Hudson, who is 48 years younger than the 73-year-old former New England Patriots manager, is also said to be having a hard time fitting in due to their shocking age gap.

A source revealed: "His ex, Linda, is working the philanthropic and social circles, and she (Hudson) wants to get more involved.

"She’s trying to claim her stake in the social circle. That is Linda’s thing."

A second insider claimed Nantucket’s elite are firmly siding with Holliday – and have been anything but welcoming to the former pageant queen.

bill belichick girlfriend jordan hudson rejected socialites age gap
Source: MEGA

The couple lost a few fans after Hudson shut Belichick down during a recent CBS interview.

They said: "People on Nantucket are pretty sophisticated. You could be sitting at Galley Beach restaurant, and if (Hudson) walked in, 90 percent of the place would roll their eyes.

"No one is going to be welcoming her with open arms. It’s cliquey here. Very cliquey. You have the group that picks two or three charities, they’re really into that and focused.

"They’re not inviting people they don’t think are going to be a good fit for them. People are turned off by her."

"She’s kind of young – who knows what happened when Linda was still (dating Belichick). Did Jordon come into the picture?" they added.

jordon
Source: INSTAGRAM/@JORDON

The Miss Maine pageant finalist has reportedly told at least one person she and Belichick are engaged.

Belichick first crossed paths with the former Bridgewater State University cheerleader – now a Miss Maine pageant finalist – during a 2021 flight from Boston to Florida.

He was reportedly so taken with the student-athlete’s philosophy project that he autographed her Deductive Logic textbook with a playful message.

The coach and Holliday, 61, ended their 16-year relationship in September 2023.

While the exact reasons for their split remain unclear, a 2023 report suggested they faced "issues to clear up stemming from their long history and her role in his professional life."

Belichick and Hudson's Awkward Interviews

At the end of April, Belichick gave an awkward CBS interview where Hudson interrupted him to shut down questions about their relationship.

She even said, "he’s not talking about this," when simply asked a question regarding how they met.

Since the interview, former NFL players coached by Belichick have questioned his mental state – with reports claiming his family was worried about Hudson's influence.

Even Belichick's daughter-in-law Jennifer, married to his son and coaching team member, took a jab at Hudson on Instagram – criticizing her behavior during the interview.

Shortly after, Belichick later appeared on Good Morning America without her – giving a vague response about their connection.

He told host Michael Strahan: "Well, we have a good personal relationship. And, you know, I’m not talking about personal relationships, Michael, you know that."

Heading Toward the Alter?

radar t
Source: @JORDON/instagram

The two met in early 2023, where sources said the football coach was 'giddy' over the Gen Z-er.

Despite getting backlash from the awkward CBS chat, Hudson was still determined to show their relationship was stronger than ever.

A startling new report on Tuesday revealed she had told at least one person they had gotten engaged.

The couple have yet to confirm the news, even though Belichick has had several chances to do so recently.

But speculation has been swirling for months, especially after Hudson was spotted with a ring on her left ring finger at a New Orleans dinner during Super Bowl week.

