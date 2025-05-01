Family Feud Erupts: Bill Belichick's Daughter-In-Law SLAMS Jordon Hudson, 24, For Not Acting In A 'Professional Manner' During Embarrassing CBS Interview

Bill Belichick's daughter-in-law has hit back at his girlfriend Jordon Hudson after her behavior during a CBS interview sparked humiliating backlash for the ex-NFL coach, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jennifer Belichick, the wife of the coach's oldest son Stephen, slammed Hudson, 24, for not acting "professional" after she stormed out of the interview and refused to allow Belichick to answer a harmless question.