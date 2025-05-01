Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Sparks ENGAGEMENT Rumors After Being Spotted With A Massive Ring in NYC — Following Brutal Backlash Over Humiliating CBS Interview
Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has sparked engagement rumors after she was seen wearing a massive rock while out in New York City, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The sighting of Hudson, 24, comes after insiders said the ex-NFL coach's inner circle were alarmed and staged an "intervention" about the relationship following a humiliating CBS interview, in which the 24-year-old objected to Belichick, 73, answering a question on how they met and stormed out of the interview.
Hudson and Belichick were spotted at an American Museum of Natural History luncheon on Tuesday, April 29.
In a photo shared by PageSix, Hudson was seen wearing a blue outfit and had her hands clasped together and she watching the University of North Carolina coach chat with another guest at their nearby table.
While she wore several pieces of jewelry, it was a telling ring on that finger that caught everyone's attention.
An eyewitness told the outlet: "Belichick seemed distracted and on his phone while Jordon had her hand on his knee for much of the presentation as if to keep him engaged."
This isn't the first time Hudson's jewelry has sparked engagement rumors.
In February, while attending the 14th annual NFL Honors in New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl, Hudson was seen wearing a silver diamond ring on the same finger.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Belichick's friends were said to be concerned about Hudson's presence in the coach's life and career, especially after his humiliating CBS interview went viral.
During Belichick's interview with CBS reporter Tony Dokoupil, he was asked how they met. The couple previously claimed they met on a flight from Boston to Florida.
Hudson, who was seated a few feet away, interjected and told Dokoupil, "We're not talking about this," while the coach sat silent.
When the interview aired, Dokoupil said in a voiceover, Jordon was a constant presence during our interview," as footage of Hudson looming over Belichick played.
Afterward a source told the New York Post that Belichick's friends staged an "intervention" to speak to him about his relationship.
The insider said: "They are talking to him about her, but very gently because they know how deep in he is."
They further suggested Hudson was an opportunist due to how she has inserted herself into Belichick's life and high-paying career, adding: "She saw an opening and she took it."
The source said the coach's friends found their pairing "alarming" and thought Hudson was "a runaway train."
They added: "This guy is known as being such a strong voice and in many ways autocratic – and here he is becoming mush in her hands and letting her direct everything.
"She is so much younger, so inexperienced and so lacking in perspective and professionalism."
Backlash over Belichick's interview – which he fiercely defended – also followed outrage over how involved Hudson appeared to be at the recent University of North Carolina spring game, where she was seen on the field.