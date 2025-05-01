Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Sparks ENGAGEMENT Rumors After Being Spotted With A Massive Ring in NYC — Following Brutal Backlash Over Humiliating CBS Interview

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has sparked engagement rumors after she was seen wearing a massive rock while out in New York City, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The sighting of Hudson, 24, comes after insiders said the ex-NFL coach's inner circle were alarmed and staged an "intervention" about the relationship following a humiliating CBS interview, in which the 24-year-old objected to Belichick, 73, answering a question on how they met and stormed out of the interview.