Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Celebs

Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Sparks ENGAGEMENT Rumors After Being Spotted With A Massive Ring in NYC — Following Brutal Backlash Over Humiliating CBS Interview

Photo of Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson
Source: Instagram

Jordon Hudson has sparked engagement rumors after being spotted wearing a ring on her left hand.

Profile Image

April 30 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has sparked engagement rumors after she was seen wearing a massive rock while out in New York City, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The sighting of Hudson, 24, comes after insiders said the ex-NFL coach's inner circle were alarmed and staged an "intervention" about the relationship following a humiliating CBS interview, in which the 24-year-old objected to Belichick, 73, answering a question on how they met and stormed out of the interview.

Article continues below advertisement
bill belichick jordon hudson interview relationship intervention pp
Source: MEGA

Hudson interrupted Belichick's interview and forbid him from answering a question on how they met.

Article continues below advertisement

Hudson and Belichick were spotted at an American Museum of Natural History luncheon on Tuesday, April 29.

In a photo shared by PageSix, Hudson was seen wearing a blue outfit and had her hands clasped together and she watching the University of North Carolina coach chat with another guest at their nearby table.

While she wore several pieces of jewelry, it was a telling ring on that finger that caught everyone's attention.

Article continues below advertisement
jordon hudson bill bellcheck ig
Source: @jordon_hudson/instagram

Hudson was seen wearing a ring on her ring finger on her left hand.

Article continues below advertisement

An eyewitness told the outlet: "Belichick seemed distracted and on his phone while Jordon had her hand on his knee for much of the presentation as if to keep him engaged."

This isn't the first time Hudson's jewelry has sparked engagement rumors.

In February, while attending the 14th annual NFL Honors in New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl, Hudson was seen wearing a silver diamond ring on the same finger.

Article continues below advertisement
belichick cbs
Source: CBS

An insider claimed Belichick's friends found his relationship 'alarming.'

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Belichick's friends were said to be concerned about Hudson's presence in the coach's life and career, especially after his humiliating CBS interview went viral.

During Belichick's interview with CBS reporter Tony Dokoupil, he was asked how they met. The couple previously claimed they met on a flight from Boston to Florida.

Hudson, who was seated a few feet away, interjected and told Dokoupil, "We're not talking about this," while the coach sat silent.

Article continues below advertisement
bill belicheck mega
Source: MEGA

The friends were said to be talking to Belichick 'very gently because they know how deep in he is.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Meghan Markle

'Beyond Shameful': Meghan Markle Brutally Ridiculed After Revealing She Has a NANNY For Her Two Children — After Saying 'Juggling Working and Being a Mother Can Be Incredibly Overwhelming'

Photo of Christie Brinkley.

Christie Brinkley Exposes Her Third Husband Richard Taubman's Final Betrayal — He Tracked Down Her Abusive Biological Dad and Then Echoed His Abandonment With One Vicious Sentence

Article continues below advertisement

When the interview aired, Dokoupil said in a voiceover, Jordon was a constant presence during our interview," as footage of Hudson looming over Belichick played.

Afterward a source told the New York Post that Belichick's friends staged an "intervention" to speak to him about his relationship.

The insider said: "They are talking to him about her, but very gently because they know how deep in he is."

They further suggested Hudson was an opportunist due to how she has inserted herself into Belichick's life and high-paying career, adding: "She saw an opening and she took it."

The source said the coach's friends found their pairing "alarming" and thought Hudson was "a runaway train."

They added: "This guy is known as being such a strong voice and in many ways autocratic – and here he is becoming mush in her hands and letting her direct everything.

"She is so much younger, so inexperienced and so lacking in perspective and professionalism."

Backlash over Belichick's interview – which he fiercely defended – also followed outrage over how involved Hudson appeared to be at the recent University of North Carolina spring game, where she was seen on the field.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.