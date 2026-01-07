EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: 'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Slammed for Whining About Being 'Stranded' in Aruba After Trump Closed Airspace for Nicolás Maduro Capture
Jan. 7 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has been slammed after griping she was "stranded" in Aruba after President Trump closed the airspace following Nicolás Maduro's capture, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Gorga took to popular social media app Threads to air her grievances following the vacation mishap.
Gorga's Deleted Posts Exposed
HousewivesHub on X shared the now-deleted posts, captioning them, "Melissa Gorga was stranded in Aruba, and the comments were calling her out."
In one post, Gorga informed her followers she was "stranded."
"Flight canceled with no rebooking options for weeks? @United?" she added.
"WTF is going on!" she said in another post.
Following Maduro's takedown, the FAA temporarily closed airspace over the Caribbean.
Commenters Fire Back at Gorga
Commenters quickly took to X to call her out for allegedly voting for Trump; however, Gorga has never confirmed voting for the MAGA leader.
"You voted for this, remember?" one person alleged. "Enjoy your extended vacation. Why are you tagging United? YOUR president closed the airspace."
Another pointed out Trump "also took away the safety nets that would have allowed you to be compensated for your canceled flight."
In November, the controversial president ended a rule that required airlines to compensate passengers for their delayed or canceled flights.
Plastic Martyr Sounds Off on Gorga
Meanwhile, trans activist Plastic Martyr, who also has appeared on reality television, commented on Gorga's post.
Martyr exclusively spoke to Radar to share she's "not shocked or surprised" that "Gorga (and most of the RHONJ cast) support Trump/MAGA."
"But this is the America they voted for," she continued. "People are losing their lives and fighting to hold onto their human rights because of this administration she and others like her support.
"It's about time she wakes up and takes a stand against this regime and the atrocities they stand for. If she doesn't, history will remember what side she and others like her stood on."
"One day this nightmare will be over, but we will never let these emboldened, entitled bigots live it down," Martyr concluded. "And she may be Jersey, but my bloodline comes from the Bronx, so I'd love to have a convo about this with her."
Gorga's Reunion With Teresa Giudice
Current scandal aside, Gorga has been garnering a lot of attention due to her reunion with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice.
While the two were estranged for quite some time, they threw in the towel at the end of last year and attempted to make up once and for all.
A source previously dished to Radar it's coming off as a bit of a "publicity stunt," though.
"In Teresa's mind, she likely figured a way to get the show to ultimately return would be to throw in the towel and make up with her brother and her sister-in-law," the insider dished. "So this got her on board with going ahead with it."
"Once she reached out to her brother, Joe Gorga, he obviously had to get Melissa on board with the idea of reuniting with Teresa, given the bad blood that there has been throughout the years," they continued spilling. "It's likely the show coming back was a significant factor in her mind in finally agreeing to attempt to move forward with Teresa."
In the spirit of moving on, the two spent Christmas Eve together along with their families.