EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: 'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Slammed for Whining About Being 'Stranded' in Aruba After Trump Closed Airspace for Nicolás Maduro Capture

Meanwhile, trans activist Plastic Martyr, who also has appeared on reality television, commented on Gorga's post.

Martyr exclusively spoke to Radar to share she's "not shocked or surprised" that "Gorga (and most of the RHONJ cast) support Trump/MAGA."

"But this is the America they voted for," she continued. "People are losing their lives and fighting to hold onto their human rights because of this administration she and others like her support.

"It's about time she wakes up and takes a stand against this regime and the atrocities they stand for. If she doesn't, history will remember what side she and others like her stood on."

"One day this nightmare will be over, but we will never let these emboldened, entitled bigots live it down," Martyr concluded. "And she may be Jersey, but my bloodline comes from the Bronx, so I'd love to have a convo about this with her."