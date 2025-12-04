EXCLUSIVE: The Reason Why 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Pushed to Rekindle Their Estranged Relationship After Years of Vicious Feuding

According to the source, the family reunion is coming off a bit as a "publicity stunt."

The family was seen in photos reuniting at 2025's BravoCon in Las Vegas.

"Once she reached out to her brother, Joe Gorga , he obviously had to get Melissa on board with the idea of reuniting with Teresa, given the bad blood that there has been throughout the years," the insider continued. "It's likely the show coming back was a significant factor in her mind in finally agreeing to attempt to move forward with Teresa."

"In Teresa's mind, she likely figured a way to get the show to ultimately return would be to throw in the towel and make up with her brother and her sister-in-law," the insider explained. "So this got her on board with going ahead with it."

With RHONJ on hiatus and no movement being made toward bringing it back, the source claimed it was a motivating factor in the estranged family members agreeing to call a truce.

Giudice showed off she was out to dinner with Joe and Melissa Gorga on her Instagram Story.

Last night on Giudice's Instagram Story, she shared videos showcasing herself, her husband, Luis Ruelas, and Joe and Melissa out to dinner together.

In the first post, Giudice showed herself alongside Ruelas and Joe. Melissa, she pointed out, was in the bathroom.

She quickly followed up with a second post, showing Melissa being there, which the source explained was not accidental.

"They wanted it known that they were all there together as one big happy family," they claimed. "It does feel like a publicity stunt, as if it wasn't just for the show. Why do they need to document this all on Instagram?

"They showed themselves off at BravoCon multiple times, and now they're showing the world they're out to dinner together. They want people to see what's happening, and they want this to hopefully lead to the return of the show."