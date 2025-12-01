EXCLUSIVE: 'Devastated' Teresa Giudice Worried 'RHONJ' Won't Return — Panics 'What She'll Do Next' Amid Nearly $3Million Tax Debt

As Radar previously reported, Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen's demeanor at BravoCon may spell doom for the long-standing series.

The way he acted at BravoCon about the show "shows he’s not overly interested in RHONJ returning in the way it has been, and it’s still possible it might not come back at all," an insider blabbed.

The tipster also pointed out the recent rekindled relationship between the long-feuding Giudice and Joe Gorga, and Melissa Gorga.

"Think about it, if Bravo had a huge interest in the show’s return, why would they not have jumped on filming Teresa and Joe’s reconciliation?" the insider inquired. "That has been the thread of the show since Season 3, the family dynamic between Joe and Teresa.

"We’ve watched their drama, their makeups, their falling apart, fist fights between family members, therapists working with them, and more… and, now that the show’s been on a hiatus, a MAJOR thing happens in their life, and there’s not one camera rolling? It kinda reeks of them just not being into the show anymore and Bravo being over it."