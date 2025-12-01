Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Teresa Giudice
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Devastated' Teresa Giudice Worried 'RHONJ' Won't Return — Panics 'What She'll Do Next' Amid Nearly $3Million Tax Debt

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice 'want' the show 'to return for financial reasons,' according to to a source.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 1 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

While The Real Housewives of New Jersey remains in limbo, RadarOnline.com can reveal Teresa Giudice is distressed over the state of affairs.

RHONJ has been off the air since Season 14 and shows no signs of returning, which, according to the source, is not sitting well with its OG star.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas 'Want' 'RHONJ' to Return

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice 'loves being on TV,' an insider dished.

Giudice, who is the longest-standing star on the franchise, is "devastated the show remains on pause," a source claimed.

"Teresa and Luis definitely do want it to return for financial reasons," they continued. "She also is a star and loves being on TV, and being off this long on a show she helped make famous and was the star of is definitely a blow to the ego."

As has been widely reported, Giudice currently has a $303,889.20 tax lien against her, and her husband, Luis Ruelas, has a nearly $2.6million tax debt against him. He also has an open lien from last year for $163,524.

'This is Definitely a Tense Time' in Teresa Giudice's Life

Cast of 'RHONJ'
Source: Bravo

There has been 'no word' on if 'RHONJ' will ultimately return or not, a source spilled.

Although Giudice "remains optimistic" the show will return, which will bring back her large paycheck, the insider acknowledged time is continuing "to pass," and there's been no word" on the show's return, which is "worrisome."

"Teresa’s also done a ton of other shows already, so if RHONJ truly doesn’t return, what will she do next?" the insider wondered. "Time will tell, but this is definitely a tense time in her life, given the state of the show continuing to remain in limbo."

Aside from RHONJ, Giudice has also appeared on Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Apprentice, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, and House of Villains.

Boss Andy Cohen's Demeanor Shows a Lack of Interest in 'RHONJ'

Photo of Andy Cohen
Source: MEGA

The way boss Andy Cohen acted at BravoCon could spell doom for 'RHONJ.'

As Radar previously reported, Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen's demeanor at BravoCon may spell doom for the long-standing series.

The way he acted at BravoCon about the show "shows he’s not overly interested in RHONJ returning in the way it has been, and it’s still possible it might not come back at all," an insider blabbed.

The tipster also pointed out the recent rekindled relationship between the long-feuding Giudice and Joe Gorga, and Melissa Gorga.

"Think about it, if Bravo had a huge interest in the show’s return, why would they not have jumped on filming Teresa and Joe’s reconciliation?" the insider inquired. "That has been the thread of the show since Season 3, the family dynamic between Joe and Teresa.

"We’ve watched their drama, their makeups, their falling apart, fist fights between family members, therapists working with them, and more… and, now that the show’s been on a hiatus, a MAJOR thing happens in their life, and there’s not one camera rolling? It kinda reeks of them just not being into the show anymore and Bravo being over it."

Dolores Catania's 'RHORI' Appearence Could Spell Doom for 'RHONJ'

Photo of Dolores Catania
Source: MEGA

If the 'RHONJ' audiene flocks to 'RHORI,' there is a 'chance we may not see 'RHONJ' return,' a source previously shared.

Dolores Catania, who will be appearing on the first season of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, could also be a negative sign for RHONJ, according to the source, as they claimed she was placed there to see if the RHONJ audience would "go over there."

"And if they do, there’s still a chance we may not see RHONJ return," they insisted.

"Think about Andy’s words very carefully, they want to get it 'right.' If they can’t get it right, what do you think will happen? It likely will just fade away," the source elaborated.

Radar reached out to Bravo for comment on the status of RHONJ but did not receive a response.

