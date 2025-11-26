EXCLUSIVE: 'RHONJ' Doomsday Revealed — Housewives Staple May 'Not Come Back at All'... as Bigwig Andy Cohen's BravoCon 'Demeanor' Could Be a Sign of the End of an Era

When asked about an RHONJ announcement, Cohen said there wouldn't be one as they would "announce something when the casting is right."

"We are not going to be backed into something that's not going to be great because the Jersey fans deserve greatness," the 57-year-old added. "And we're not there yet. I'm just being real with you."

An insider dished to Radar his "demeanor" at BravoCon could spell doom for the long-standing hit series, as it "shows he’s not overly interested in RHONJ returning in the way it has been, and it’s still possible it might not come back at all."