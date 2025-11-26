Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'RHONJ' Doomsday Revealed — Housewives Staple May 'Not Come Back at All'... as Bigwig Andy Cohen's BravoCon 'Demeanor' Could Be a Sign of the End of an Era

Composite photo of 'RHONJ' cast and Andy Cohen
Source: Bravo; MEGA

'The 'RHONJ' fans deserve greatness,' Andy Cohen said.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 26 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

As fans remain on the edge of their seats, hoping for The Real Housewives of New Jersey to return, an insider has exclusively dished to RadarOnline.com they shouldn't necessarily get their hopes up.

When BravoCon occurred a few weeks ago, many thought a RHONJ announcement would be coming; however, Cohen made it clear from the jump during an appearance on the Housewives Nightcap podcast there would be no such thing.

Andy Cohen's Demeanor 'Could Spell Doom' for 'RHONJ'

Photo of Andy Cohen
Source: MEGA

Cohen said they would announce news about 'RHONJ' when the 'casting is right.'

When asked about an RHONJ announcement, Cohen said there wouldn't be one as they would "announce something when the casting is right."

"We are not going to be backed into something that's not going to be great because the Jersey fans deserve greatness," the 57-year-old added. "And we're not there yet. I'm just being real with you."

An insider dished to Radar his "demeanor" at BravoCon could spell doom for the long-standing hit series, as it "shows he’s not overly interested in RHONJ returning in the way it has been, and it’s still possible it might not come back at all."

Bravo's Not Filming Teresa Giudice Rekindling With Her Family Is a Bad Sign

Photo of Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Joe Gorga
Source: @BRAVOTV;@TERESAGIUDICE/INSTAGRAM

A source questioned why Bravo didn't film Teresa Giudice rekindling with her family if they had 'a huge interest in the show's return.'

The tipster pointed to the recent rekindled relationship between the long-feuding Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga, and Melissa Gorga.

"Think about it, if Bravo had a huge interest in the show’s return, why would they not have jumped on filming Teresa and Joe’s reconciliation?" the insider questioned. "That has been the thread of the show since Season 3, the family dynamic between Joe and Teresa.

"We’ve watched their drama, their makeups, their falling apart, fist fights between family members, therapists working with them, and more… and, now that the show’s been on a hiatus, a MAJOR thing happens in their life, and there’s not one camera rolling? It kinda reeks of them just not being into the show anymore and Bravo being over it."

Dolores Catania's Move to 'RHORI' Could Be Deterimental to 'RHONJ'

Photo of Dolores Catania
Source: Bravo

Dolores Catania was placed on 'RHORI' to see if the 'RHONJ' audience will 'go over there,' an insider spilled.

Dolores Catania appearing on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island could also be detrimental for RHONJ, according to the source, as they claimed she was placed there to see if the RHONJ audience would "go over there."

"And if they do, there’s still a chance we may not see RHONJ return," they insisted.

"Think about Andy’s words very carefully, they want to get it 'right.’ If they can’t get it right, what do you think will happen? It likely will just fade away," the source concluded.

Radar reached out to Bravo for comment on the status of RHONJ but did not receive a response.

Could 'The Real Housewives' Franchise Be Getting Phased Out?

Photo of 'RHONJ' cast
Source: Bravo

The 'Real Housewives' franchises have 'turned toxic,' a source previously dished.

An insider previously spilled to Radar that NBC "doesn't want the headache" anymore the Housewives franchise is bringing them, and the entire thing could go belly up.

"The brand has become more about courtrooms than catfights," they claimed, alleging execs are alarmed by the amount of lawsuits and the entire franchise has "turned toxic."

"The Housewives used to deliver glamour and chaos, and now it's just legal bills and damage control," they elaborated.

While a Bravo rep denied the claims, sources insisted NBC, which runs Bravo, is discussing a plan to phase out the franchise in the next two years.

"They built an empire on drama," a producer said. "But the drama's gotten way too real and expensive."

