EXCLUSIVE: Housewives in Crisis! NBC Planning to Axe Bravo's 'Expensive' Reality Franchise After Years of Scandals – 'The Drama's Gotten Way Too Real'

"NBC doesn't want the headache anymore," said one high-level source. "The brand has become more about courtrooms than catfights."

With execs said to be alarmed by the avalanche of lawsuits, a longtime Bravo insider says the whole endeavor has "turned toxic.

The Housewives used to deliver glamour and chaos, and now it's just legal bills and damage control."

Though a Bravo rep denies it, sources said NBC, which runs Bravo, is quietly discussing a two-year plan to phase out the franchise entirely.