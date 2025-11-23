EXCLUSIVE: Housewives in Crisis! NBC Planning to Axe Bravo's 'Expensive' Reality Franchise After Years of Scandals – 'The Drama's Gotten Way Too Real'
After years of lawsuits, scandals and sinking ratings, the Real Housewives franchise is about to get swept under the rug by NBCUniversal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Plans To Phase Out The Series
"NBC doesn't want the headache anymore," said one high-level source. "The brand has become more about courtrooms than catfights."
With execs said to be alarmed by the avalanche of lawsuits, a longtime Bravo insider says the whole endeavor has "turned toxic.
The Housewives used to deliver glamour and chaos, and now it's just legal bills and damage control."
Though a Bravo rep denies it, sources said NBC, which runs Bravo, is quietly discussing a two-year plan to phase out the franchise entirely.
"They built an empire on drama," said a producer. "But the drama's gotten way too real – and expensive."
The reality television queens recently came together at Bravocon in New York City – and it was of course filled with drama.
Between family reunions after years of feuding to airport meltdowns on the way home, the event captured many headlines.