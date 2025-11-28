Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Margaret Josephs
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Tricky Teresa Giudice! 'RHONJ' Star 'Trying to Turn Melissa Gorga Against Friend Margaret Josephs' After Family Reconciliation in Effort to Get Her Booted Off Show

Composite photo of Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga
Source: @BRAVOTV; @TERESAGIUDICE/INSTAGRAM

Teresa Giudice recently made amends with Joe and Melissa Gorga.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 28 2025, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

After Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice made nice with estranged family members Joe and Melissa Gorga, multiple sources claimed to RadarOnline.com Giudice is hoping to use her rekindled relationship to get enemy Margaret Josephs off the show.

While the famously feuding trio showed no sign of making up, as Giudice and Melissa did not communicate on Season 14 of RHONJ aside from Giudice calling her a "whore" in the finale, they finally came to the table and made amends.

Article continues below advertisement

Teresa Giduice 'Doesn't Like' Margaret Josephs

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

Giudice has had issues with Josephs for years.

Giudice has not made amends with Josephs, though, and an insider dished she "is trying" to turn Gorga against her.

"She figures if she’s made up with Melissa and Melissa turns against Margaret, Margaret, who Teresa admittedly has issues with, doesn’t like, and has not made up with, will not have a place on the show anymore if it does eventually come back," the source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs 'Are Real Life Friends'

Photo of Melissa Gorga
Source: MEGA

Melissa Gorga and Josephs have shared 'real life things through the years,' an insider claimed.

Another insider dished this "isn't well thought out" for "a few reasons."

"First, Melissa and Margaret are real-life friends outside of the show," they insisted. "They've shared so many times and real-life things through the years, and Margaret has never done anything to Melissa and vice versa. There would be no logical reason for her to turn against her.

"Secondly, let’s say this did work and Margaret left the show. The show would 100% struggle without her. There would no one willing to get down in the mud and say what needs to be said to keep the show moving forward."

Article continues below advertisement

Margaret Josephs Is 'Not Afraid to Be Called a Villian'

Photo of Margaret Josephs
Source: MEGA

Josephs is 'needed on the show,' a source insisted.

One source referenced The Real Housewives of Orange County, claiming the show was stale when Tamra Judge was not on it, and claimed the same thing could happen to RHONJ if the fiery Josephs were to depart.

"Think about RHOC, once Tamra left the show, the show struggled to maintain its entertainment, ratings, and relevance. The same thing would happen without Margaret," they detailed. "She's not afraid to be called a villain or play the role she has to, but some of her other casemates definitely are, so she’s needed on the show."

"As Bravo says, we’ll have to wait and watch what happens," they concluded, "but if Teresa’s goal is to eliminate Marge easily, it’s just not gonna happen. Period."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Jennifer Lopez's obsession with Ben Affleck has left her ex-husband horrified as she hopes for another chance.

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez 'Can't Let Ben Affleck Go' — Diva's Obsessed Behavior Leaves Fourth Ex-Husband 'Horrified' as She Hopes For Another Chance

Katy Perry's romance with Justin Trudeau has sparked friends' panic after his divorce.

EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry's Steamy Romance With Justin Trudeau Sparks Panic Among Friends – 'He's Been All Over the Map Since His Divorce'

'RHONJ' May 'Not Come Back at All'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Margaret Josephs
Source: MEGA

Josephs has been on 'RHONJ' since Season 8.

As Radar recently reported, even though Giudice and the Gorgas made amends, fans shouldn't necessarily get their hopes up the show will return.

An insider previously spilled to Radar that boss Andy Cohen's "demeanor" at BravoCon could spell doom for the long-standing hit series, as it "shows he’s not overly interested in RHONJ returning in the way it has been, and it’s still possible it might not come back at all."

"Think about it, if Bravo had a huge interest in the show’s return, why would they not have jumped on filming Teresa and Joe’s reconciliation?" the source inquired. "That has been the thread of the show since Season 3, the family dynamic between Joe and Teresa.

"We’ve watched their drama, their makeups, their falling apart, fist fights between family members, therapists working with them, and more… and, now that the show’s been on a hiatus, a MAJOR thing happens in their life, and there’s not one camera rolling? It kinda reeks of them just not being into the show anymore and Bravo being over it."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.