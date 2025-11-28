EXCLUSIVE: Tricky Teresa Giudice! 'RHONJ' Star 'Trying to Turn Melissa Gorga Against Friend Margaret Josephs' After Family Reconciliation in Effort to Get Her Booted Off Show
Nov. 28 2025, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
After Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice made nice with estranged family members Joe and Melissa Gorga, multiple sources claimed to RadarOnline.com Giudice is hoping to use her rekindled relationship to get enemy Margaret Josephs off the show.
While the famously feuding trio showed no sign of making up, as Giudice and Melissa did not communicate on Season 14 of RHONJ aside from Giudice calling her a "whore" in the finale, they finally came to the table and made amends.
Teresa Giduice 'Doesn't Like' Margaret Josephs
Giudice has not made amends with Josephs, though, and an insider dished she "is trying" to turn Gorga against her.
"She figures if she’s made up with Melissa and Melissa turns against Margaret, Margaret, who Teresa admittedly has issues with, doesn’t like, and has not made up with, will not have a place on the show anymore if it does eventually come back," the source claimed.
Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs 'Are Real Life Friends'
Another insider dished this "isn't well thought out" for "a few reasons."
"First, Melissa and Margaret are real-life friends outside of the show," they insisted. "They've shared so many times and real-life things through the years, and Margaret has never done anything to Melissa and vice versa. There would be no logical reason for her to turn against her.
"Secondly, let’s say this did work and Margaret left the show. The show would 100% struggle without her. There would no one willing to get down in the mud and say what needs to be said to keep the show moving forward."
Margaret Josephs Is 'Not Afraid to Be Called a Villian'
One source referenced The Real Housewives of Orange County, claiming the show was stale when Tamra Judge was not on it, and claimed the same thing could happen to RHONJ if the fiery Josephs were to depart.
"Think about RHOC, once Tamra left the show, the show struggled to maintain its entertainment, ratings, and relevance. The same thing would happen without Margaret," they detailed. "She's not afraid to be called a villain or play the role she has to, but some of her other casemates definitely are, so she’s needed on the show."
"As Bravo says, we’ll have to wait and watch what happens," they concluded, "but if Teresa’s goal is to eliminate Marge easily, it’s just not gonna happen. Period."
'RHONJ' May 'Not Come Back at All'
As Radar recently reported, even though Giudice and the Gorgas made amends, fans shouldn't necessarily get their hopes up the show will return.
An insider previously spilled to Radar that boss Andy Cohen's "demeanor" at BravoCon could spell doom for the long-standing hit series, as it "shows he’s not overly interested in RHONJ returning in the way it has been, and it’s still possible it might not come back at all."
"Think about it, if Bravo had a huge interest in the show’s return, why would they not have jumped on filming Teresa and Joe’s reconciliation?" the source inquired. "That has been the thread of the show since Season 3, the family dynamic between Joe and Teresa.
"We’ve watched their drama, their makeups, their falling apart, fist fights between family members, therapists working with them, and more… and, now that the show’s been on a hiatus, a MAJOR thing happens in their life, and there’s not one camera rolling? It kinda reeks of them just not being into the show anymore and Bravo being over it."