EXCLUSIVE: Tricky Teresa Giudice! 'RHONJ' Star 'Trying to Turn Melissa Gorga Against Friend Margaret Josephs' After Family Reconciliation in Effort to Get Her Booted Off Show

As Radar recently reported, even though Giudice and the Gorgas made amends, fans shouldn't necessarily get their hopes up the show will return.

An insider previously spilled to Radar that boss Andy Cohen's "demeanor" at BravoCon could spell doom for the long-standing hit series, as it "shows he’s not overly interested in RHONJ returning in the way it has been, and it’s still possible it might not come back at all."

"Think about it, if Bravo had a huge interest in the show’s return, why would they not have jumped on filming Teresa and Joe’s reconciliation?" the source inquired. "That has been the thread of the show since Season 3, the family dynamic between Joe and Teresa.

"We’ve watched their drama, their makeups, their falling apart, fist fights between family members, therapists working with them, and more… and, now that the show’s been on a hiatus, a MAJOR thing happens in their life, and there’s not one camera rolling? It kinda reeks of them just not being into the show anymore and Bravo being over it."