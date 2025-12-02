EXCLUSIVE: Melissa Gorga's Friends 'Worried' Over Rekindled Relationship With Teresa Giudice... as 'RHONJ' OG Will 'Cause Drama Sooner Than Later'
Dec. 2 2025
Melissa Gorga may have rekindled her relationship with former arch-nemesis Teresa Giudice, but RadarOnline.com has learned her friends and acquaintances remain concerned for the reality star.
While the famously feuding duo may have put up their white flag, according to multiple insiders, those close to her are still seeing red.
The Relationship Has 'Been a Roller Coaster'
Multiple insiders confirmed to Radar they remain "worried" for their dear friend.
"Friends and acquaintances have been there through the ups and the many downs and the good and the overwhelmingly bad," one insider claimed. "It’s been a roller coaster ride to say the least, but they’ve been her shoulder to cry on many a time about how awful Teresa was to her."
While they noted they "hope this is sincere for the sake of her family," the source wasn't quick to subscribe to it being a sure thing.
"They are worried that Teresa will be up to her old shenanigans sooner than later and wind up on the outs with her again, which will make Melissa look inauthentic for even entertaining a reconciliation in the first place," the insider added.
Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice Could 'Be Right Back to a Dark Place Again'
Although another insider admitted there's "no current talk" about The Real Housewives of New Jersey returning, they shared that when and if it does, this could be problematic for Gorga, given her newly chummy status with Giudice.
"She’s going to have to side blindly with Teresa," a source explained. "Teresa likes soldiers and people on her side, and now that Jennifer Aydin is likely out of the picture, she’s going to need a replacement.
"If you dare to disagree with her, even over the slightest thing, it’s a major problem. Will Melissa be able to act the part with no slip-ups? And, what if a situation happens that she actually disagrees with? It’s almost certain if she speaks up, Teresa will take an issue with it, and they’ll be right back to a dark place again."
Only 'Time Will Tell' if Peaceful Relationship Can Last
While Giudice and Gorga's peaceful relationship is only a recent development, one source said only "time will tell" if it can last.
"But those who care for Melissa truly have their senses heightened, as there’s just been too much bad blood in the past to be confident this will be a forever positive thing," the insider explained.
As Radar previously reported, former RHONJ star Jacqueline Laurita believes the reconciliation is "sincere" on Giudice's part.
"She had discussed [this] with me prior to reaching out to them, that she was wanting peace with her family," Laurita shared.
Jacqueline Laurita Is Hoping 'For the Best'
Laurita explained she was aware Giudice was planning to reach out to Gorga and her husband, Joe, similarly to how Giudice reached out to her.
"I'm proud of her for being the bigger person and ending that estrangement," she noted. "I know she's much happier and at peace now, and that makes me feel happy for her."
As far as Joe and Melissa go, Laurita admitted she had "no idea" how sincere they were being, as she hadn't spoken to them in years.
"I don’t know them anymore, but I hope they are sincere and not just doing this because test filming without Teresa didn’t work, and they feel like they need the professor now to bring back the show," she quipped, referring to Giudice's response when she heard test filming was going on without her. "Let's hope for the best."