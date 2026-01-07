Your tip
Rob Reiner's Son Nick Is 'NOT Guilty of Murder' — Suspect's Ex-Lawyer Alan Jackson Drops Shocking Claim After Quitting High-Profile Case

Split photo of Alan Jackson, Nick Reiner
Source: MEGA;@michelereiner/instagram

Attorney Alan Jackson claimed Nick Reiner is 'not guilty' of his parents' murders after he withdrew from the case.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 7 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Nick Reiner's former high-profile lawyer, Alan Jackson, has issued a stunning claim after withdrawing from the case.

The prominent defense attorney said he believes Nick is "not guilty" of murdering dad Rob Reiner and mom Michele Singer Reiner, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The legendary director and his wife of 36-years were found brutally stabbed to death inside their Brentwood home on December 14, 2025.

Nick has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in their deaths.

Jackson Drops Nick Reiner's Case

Photo of Rob and Nick Reiner
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in his parents' deaths.

As Radar reported, Nick was due to be arraigned in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, January 7, but ended up getting new counsel instead of entering a plea.

Jackson, who previously represented Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, and Karen Read, and his team briefly met with Nick inside the Los Angeles Superior Court. The 32-year-old donned a shaved head and a brown inmate jumpsuit.

The lawyers then met with Judge Theresa McGonigle in her chambers for about 10 minutes before returning to the courtroom to announce, "we have no choice but to withdraw" from the case.

Nick was appointed a public defender, Kimberly Greene, and had his arraignment date postponed to February 23.

Attorney Declares Nick Reiner is 'Not Guilty of Murder'

Photo of Alan Jackson
Source: MEGA

Jackson told reporters, 'Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder, print that.'

After the hearing concluded, Jackson addressed reporters outside the courthouse.

Jackson said "it's not possible for us to continue our representation" of Nick. While he noted he was unable to give more details on the stunning change of counsel due to ethical and legal reasons, he made it clear he supported his now-former client.

"Pursuant to the law of California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder, print that," Jackson said.

Photo of the Reiner family
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Jackson noted he couldn't disclose details on why he dropped the case because of legal and ethical reasons.

When asked if Nick's siblings, Jake, 34, and Romy, 28, were aware of his change in counsel, Greene replied, "We've had no contact with the family. We don't think they knew."

"They have the utmost trust in the legal process and will not comment further on matters related to the legal proceedings," a spokesperson for the Reiner family said in a statement about Jackson withdrawing from the case.

A separate insider told the New York Times Jackson's removal from the case had nothing to do with his "performance and that he had been a professional throughout the process."

Photo of Rob and Nick Reiner
Source: @buildseries/youtube

Nick Reiner has been diagnosed with a form of schizophrenia and is expected to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Jackson agreed to delay Nick's arraignment at a previous court appearance on December 17, 2025, one day after the Being Charlie screenwriter was charged with his parents' deaths.

The attorney later explained there are "very complex and serious issues associated with this case" requiring more examination at the time.

While he did not enter a plea on Wednesday, it's been speculated that the director's troubled son, who has a history of drug addiction and mental health issues, will likely plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Nick has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, a form of schizophrenia, and a well-placed source claimed his medication "sent him off the rails" in the weeks leading up to his parents' murders.

