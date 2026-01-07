Rob Reiner's Son Nick Is 'NOT Guilty of Murder' — Suspect's Ex-Lawyer Alan Jackson Drops Shocking Claim After Quitting High-Profile Case

As Radar reported, Nick was due to be arraigned in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, January 7, but ended up getting new counsel instead of entering a plea.

Jackson, who previously represented Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, and Karen Read, and his team briefly met with Nick inside the Los Angeles Superior Court. The 32-year-old donned a shaved head and a brown inmate jumpsuit.

The lawyers then met with Judge Theresa McGonigle in her chambers for about 10 minutes before returning to the courtroom to announce, "we have no choice but to withdraw" from the case.

Nick was appointed a public defender, Kimberly Greene, and had his arraignment date postponed to February 23.