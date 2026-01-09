Your tip
Luigi Mangione's Lawyers Fighting to Block the Death Penalty... Despite Trump's AG Urging for Suspected Murderer to Die if He's Found Guilty

Luigi Mangione is accused of murdering United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Jan. 9 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Luigi Mangione's lawyers are fighting to block the death penalty despite Donald Trump's Attorney General, Pam Bondi, urging for him to die if he's found guilty, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mangione, 26, was back in court on Friday, January 9, as his lawyers sought not to have capital punishment be an outcome if he's found responsible for the murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of United Healthcare.

Mangione's Attorneys Attempt to Have Charges Thrown Out

Mangione's lawyers tried to have the federal charge of murder dropped.

Mangione's attorneys have also attempted to have the federal charge of murder through the use of a firearm dropped, as it carries a maximum potential sentence of death.

Additionally, the legal team is trying to have a firearm charge thrown out.

As Radar previously reported, his defense team made a sensational claim against Bondi, filing a motion accusing her of "profound conflict of interest" which violated Mangione's rights. They did this in an attempt to have the death penalty thrown out.

As evidence, they cited Bondi's prior work history where she was employed at Ballard Partners, where United Healthcare was one of their top clients.

Arguments Against Pam Bondi

Pam Bondi previously worked for Ballard Partners, where United Healthcare was a client.

As for why Bondi called for capital punishment to be sought by federal prosecutors, she attested she felt it was warranted due to the murder of Thompson being a "premeditated, cold-blooded assassination" that "shocked America."

However, the suspected killer's lawyers argued that, when Bondi called for the death penalty to be sought, Bondi violated her vow to adhere to ethical regulations and recuse herself from things related to Ballard Clients for a full year.

Mangione's attorneys also reportedly alleged Bondi still financially benefits from when she worked at Ballard due to a profit-sharing agreement and a "defined contribution plan it administers."

In court documents from December 2025, they noted Bondi "has a financial stake in the case she is prosecuting," and this conflict of interest "should have caused her to recuse herself from making any decisions on this case."

When Was Brian Thompson Murdered?

Mangione was taken into custody after a five-day manhunt.

Thompson was shot and died on December 4, 2024, in Manhattan.

Following a five-day manhunt, Mangione was taken into custody after being found at a McDonald's restaurant hundreds of miles away in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Officers searched his backpack and found a journal that allegedly shared details of his intent to "wack" Thompson. They also discovered a 9 MM ghost gun, which allegedly matched the murder weapon.

On December 18, 2025, Mangione's lawyers argued his constitutional rights, which protect him from illegal search and seizure, were violated when police searched his backpack without having a warrant.

Were Luigi Mangione's Constiutional Rights Violated?

Photo of Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state and federal murder charges.

Due to their argument that his rights were violated, his defense team insisted any items collected from when they initially searched his backpack should not be allowed to be entered as evidence.

Judge Gregory Carrot said he would ultimately rule on the evidence in May.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state and federal murder charges that have been brought against him. He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, in a protective custody unit.

