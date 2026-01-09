Luigi Mangione's Lawyers Fighting to Block the Death Penalty... Despite Trump's AG Urging for Suspected Murderer to Die if He's Found Guilty

Mangione's attorneys have also attempted to have the federal charge of murder through the use of a firearm dropped, as it carries a maximum potential sentence of death.

Additionally, the legal team is trying to have a firearm charge thrown out.

As Radar previously reported, his defense team made a sensational claim against Bondi, filing a motion accusing her of "profound conflict of interest" which violated Mangione's rights. They did this in an attempt to have the death penalty thrown out.

As evidence, they cited Bondi's prior work history where she was employed at Ballard Partners, where United Healthcare was one of their top clients.