Trump Orders Secret Service Probe Into Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Fears Ex-MAGA Queen 'Leaked' His Location

Two sources on Trump's team told Axios on Friday, January 9, the White House believes Greene was behind the group knowing the president's secret dinner plans, after she previously recommended the eatery to Trump.

The restaurant takeover chaos ended up becoming a "point of no return" for the Commander-in-Chief in his deteriorating relationship with Greene.

The former allies went on to have a major falling out after Greene sided with Democrats in demanding the full Jeffrey Epstein files be released, as well as breaking with Trump on several other key issues.

Just over two months after the restaurant takeover, Greene announced she was resigning from Congress after alleging Trump made "threats" to run a candidate against her in the 2026 Republican primary for her district.