Donald Trump

Trump Orders Secret Service Probe Into Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Fears Ex-MAGA Queen 'Leaked' His Location

Photo of Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Trump's White House team believes Marjorie Taylor Greene tipped off protestors who took over a restaurant where he was dining.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 9 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's relationship with former MAGA Queen Marjorie Taylor Greene may have reached its turning point after he reportedly believed she tipped off anti-war protesters to the location where he was having dinner last fall, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The White House told the Secret Service the former Georgia congresswoman, 51, may have been behind members of CodePink knowing Trump's location and descending upon Joe's, a Washington, D.C. seafood restaurant, where they were able to get within a few feet of the president on September 9, 2025.

'Point of No Return' For Trump

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's belief that Greene was behind alerting protestors to his dining location was a 'point of no return' for the president.

Two sources on Trump's team told Axios on Friday, January 9, the White House believes Greene was behind the group knowing the president's secret dinner plans, after she previously recommended the eatery to Trump.

The restaurant takeover chaos ended up becoming a "point of no return" for the Commander-in-Chief in his deteriorating relationship with Greene.

The former allies went on to have a major falling out after Greene sided with Democrats in demanding the full Jeffrey Epstein files be released, as well as breaking with Trump on several other key issues.

Just over two months after the restaurant takeover, Greene announced she was resigning from Congress after alleging Trump made "threats" to run a candidate against her in the 2026 Republican primary for her district.

'A Dangerous Lie'

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Greene vehemently denied tipping off the CodePink protestors to Trump's location.

Greene told the outlet the allegations she tipped off the protestors were "an absolute lie, a dangerous lie. I would never do that."

While she acknowledged giving the restaurant advice about Joe's, Greene claims she did not know whether and when Trump would actually dine there.

The former lawmaker tried to turn the tables, saying that various Trump aides also knew about the reservation.

Greene fumed, "The story you should be writing is why didn't the Secret Service sweep the restaurant," and questioned why there weren't metal detectors at the door when the protestors arrived.

A Very Close Call

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: 13WMAZ/YouTube

Trump stared down a group of protestors calling him 'Hitler' inside a Washington, D.C. restaurant in September 2025.

Protestors descended on the eatery, chanting "Free DC! Free Palestine! Trump is the Hitler of our time!" while getting just feet from the president as he was about to sit down for a meal along with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

While the outing was not publicized, it was meant to show how Washington, D.C., had become a much safer place to venture out for meals after Trump mobilized the National Guard in August amid a crime emergency in the district.

Secret Service agents and restaurant staff did their best to move the protesters out of the restaurant, but not before they were dangerously close to Trump and his cabinet members, as a video CodePink shared of the eatery takeover shows.

It was seen as a major security breach, as protection of Trump had become greatly heightened ever since two assassination attempts on the tycoon while he was running for president in 2024.

