Kylie Jenner Posts Pictures with Timothée Chalamet's Female Co-Star After Golden Globes Snub In Bid to Quash Rift Rumors

A'zion was filmed going up to her Marty Supreme co-star Chalamet at his table and giving him a side hug and an air kiss.

As Jenner also offered her cheek for a kiss, A'zion pulled away and walked off, and the footage quickly went viral.

But Jenner proved she had no hard feelings towards A'zion by posting two photos with the actress on her Instagram Stories.

In a mirror selfie from inside the event, the two posed together while giving fierce facial expressions, and in another more candid photo,

Jenner laughed as A'zion appeared to put her hand on her head.