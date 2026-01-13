Kylie Jenner Posts Pictures with Timothée Chalamet's Female Co-Star After Golden Globes Snub In Bid to Quash Rift Rumors
Jan. 13 2026, Published 11:29 a.m. ET
Kylie Jenner has attempted to quash talk of a feud with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's co-star.
RadarOnline.com can reveal rumors of a rift between the reality star, 28, and actress Odessa A’zion, 25, went into overdrive after she appeared to snub Jenner at Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony.
Crushing Bust-Up Rumors
A'zion was filmed going up to her Marty Supreme co-star Chalamet at his table and giving him a side hug and an air kiss.
As Jenner also offered her cheek for a kiss, A'zion pulled away and walked off, and the footage quickly went viral.
But Jenner proved she had no hard feelings towards A'zion by posting two photos with the actress on her Instagram Stories.
In a mirror selfie from inside the event, the two posed together while giving fierce facial expressions, and in another more candid photo,
Jenner laughed as A'zion appeared to put her hand on her head.
Celebrating Chalamet's Victory
Jenner and A'zion were noticeably friendly during the ceremony.
After Chalamet won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy, Jenner and A'zion both clapped excitedly and hugged.
They also posed for pictures at their table together.
Jenner stunned at the ceremony wearing a metallic gold Ashi Studio gown with glittering beaded straps as well as over 100 carats of custom Lorraine Schwarz diamond jewelry, including huge 75-carat earrings and multiple rings.
She also got a sweet shoutout from Chalamet when he thanked her during his emotional speech, referring to her as his "partner."
And despite being dogged by split rumors over the past few months, the pair appear to be stronger than ever, especially after Chalamet soft-launched their relationship on his Instagram after three years of dating.
Soft Launching Relationship
The actor, 30, posed with his recently obtained Golden Globes award as fans noticed a perfectly manicured hand — which belongs to Jenner — helping hold up his new statuette.
Chalamet shared the photo in an Instagram carousel on Monday, which also included insider looks at the award show hosted at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California and a snap of him with his Marty Supreme director, Josh Safdie.
He also showed Jenner some love by "liking" an Instagram photo of her holding his Golden Globe.
The Kardashians star joined Chalamet at the Critics' Choice Awards at the beginning of this year, where the actor declared his love for Jenner after winning best actor for Marty Supreme.
The two couldn't keep their hands off each other the entire time, either, as they were snapped kissing multiple times.
Jenner was also able to watch the actor win his first Golden Globe on Sunday, where he also gave her a sweet nod while on stage.
A source recently told the source how Chalamet keeps Jenner "grounded" after growing up in the spotlight as a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
The insider said: "After living and growing up really fast, being with someone like Timmy is a wholesome, welcoming, stable relationship for Jenner," referencing her welcoming two children with Travis Scott, first giving birth to daughter Stormi at 20 years old and son Aire at 24.