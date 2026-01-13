Your tip
Minneapolis ICE Agent Jonathan Ross 'Lied to Neighbors' About His Career Years Before Fatally Shooting Renee Nicole Good — 'He Said He Worked With Plants'

Composite photo of Jonathan Ross and Renee Nicole Good
Source: @MAXNESTERAK/X; MEGA

Jonathan Ross told his neighbors he was a botanist.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 13 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who killed Renee Nicole Good, lied to his neighbors about his career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Upon hearing the news, a woman who lived in his neighborhood was completely shocked, as she believed Ross was in another line of work.

Jonathan Ross Allegedly Claimed He 'Loved Plants'

Photo of Jonathan Ross
Source: @MAXNESTERAK/X

Jonathan Ross did say he 'enjoyed border control,' according to his neighbor.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ross' neighbor recalled meeting him at a garage party where he described his profession to guests.

"He said he worked with plants, as a botanist, so he lied about what he did," she stated to a news outlet.

According to the neighbor, Ross mostly kept to himself, and they never knew he was an ICE agent until after Good's death.

"[He said he] enjoyed border control... but loved plants," she added. "So when I found out he was the one on the news, I said, 'What! That’s so crazy!' I had no idea he was an ICE agent."

Jonathan Ross's Neighbor Is Creeped Out

Photo of Renee Nicole Good
Source: @DONNAGANGER;FACEBOOK

Noem claimed Renee Nicole Good's actions were a 'domestic act of terrorism.'

Following Good's shooting, the neighbor shared that she had seen Ross's belongings being moved out of his house. She also noted there was a patrol car monitoring the house.

"It really creeps me out that those are my neighbors – that that’s the kind of people I live next to. It’s really upsetting," she noted. "I just assumed all the ICE agents were like, from Texas and Arizona and Florida."

She also shared it "impacted" a good deal of their neighbors in a similar way.

"People really haven’t been talking about it because you just want to maintain some peace on the road – you don't want to start fights. But it's just really hard to process. And then every day, you hear about more people getting detained," she elaborated.

A Clip Showed The Confrontation Between Jonathan Ross and Renee Nicole Good

Source: @alphanews/X

Renee Nicole Good is heard saying 'I'm not mad at you' in footage from her shooting.

Footage shared on social media platform X of the shooting from Ross' perspective showed Good telling the person behind the camera, "That's fine, dude. I'm not mad at you," while her wife was recording the confrontation.

"Get out of the car. Get out of the car. Get out of the f------ car!" another ICE officer, who was attempting to open the driver's side door of Good's car, is then heard saying.

Then, Good reverses the car while her wife says, "Drive, baby, drive – drive."

Then, multiple gunshots are heard, and a voice behind the camera says, "F------ b----."

The clip then ends with the sound of a crash.

Conflicting Statements on Renee Nicole Good's Death

Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

There have been calls for Kristi Noem to resign after Renee Nicole Good's death.

In the wake of the shooting, the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem spoke out, calling the ordeal a "domestic act of terrorism" due to Good's alleged refusal to get out of the vehicle and attempt to run over the ICE agent.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey disagreed, though, as he spoke out at a press conference on January 8 to say, "They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense, having seen the video for myself, I want to tell everybody directly, that is bulls---. “This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody getting killed."

In the wake of Good's death, there have been copious calls for Noem to resign from her position.

