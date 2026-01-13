So 'Awkward!': Real Reason Why Ben Affleck's Ex-Wives Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez Would Not Pose Together at Golden Globes
Jan. 13 2026, Published 8:53 a.m. ET
Ben Affleck's exes Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez snubbed the opportunity to pose up together at the Golden Globes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Hollywood A-listers attended Sunday's star-studded ceremony and both served as presenters.
Sparking Unwanted Headlines
The pair are closely linked as they were both wed to Affleck — Garner from 2005 until 2018 and Lopez from 2022 until 2025 — and their children are friends.
Lopez has twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Garner has Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with Affleck.
But despite being "friends", they chose not to pose up together over fears photos of them together would become a major talking point from the bash.
A source said: "They get along, they are cool with each other, there are no issues
"They don't want to drum up headlines by posing together at an awards show, that would be awkward. They don't want to create a fuss because it would be hard for the kids."
Regular Conversations With Lopez
The insider added: "They see each other 'often' because their children Emme and Seraphina (who now goes by Finn) are especially close.
"I am pretty sure they see each other like once a week because of the kids, and they talk on the phone, they are co-parenting in a way even though Lopez divorced Ben."
Lopez has also been seen separately in the past with Affleck and Garner's son Samuel and daughter Violet so it seems like she keeps up with all the kids.
The insider added: "They are like one big modern family, which is nice. They have all been in solid therapy and understand the importance of getting along for the sake of the kids.
"Also Garner is very cool about everything, she is a no drama lady, so there was no way there was every going to be any weirdness. She is like the nicest person in Hollywood."
Golden Globes Comeback
Garner made her comeback at the Golden Globes 2026 awards ceremony after 13 years. She last attended the ceremony in 2013 alongside her then-husband Affleck.
The Juno star arrived at the annual awards ceremony in a sleeveless black dress with beaded fringe.
Lopez modeled a sheer vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer gown that she bought herself. She was attending this award show for the first time following her divorce from Affleck. She last attended the Golden Globes in 2024 with Affleck.
Both Garner and Lopez were presenters at the award ceremony; Garner presented first then Lopez.
The ladies do not talk about each other much in the press.
Recently Garner told Marie Claire U.K. "It doesn’t serve me to take in gossip about myself or anyone else, much less my kids, so I don't do it."
Lopez told December 2022 Vogue that Garner is "an amazing co-parent, and they (Affleck and Garner) work really well together."
And a source told how Lopez and Garner are "great admirers of the other" and "they're all co-parenting."
The source also said: "There is no animosity. They are friendly. We’re always pitting women against women. In this case, it's just not the truth."