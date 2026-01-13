So 'Awkward!': Real Reason Why Ben Affleck's Ex-Wives Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez Would Not Pose Together at Golden Globes

The pair are closely linked as they were both wed to Affleck — Garner from 2005 until 2018 and Lopez from 2022 until 2025 — and their children are friends.

Lopez has twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Garner has Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with Affleck.

But despite being "friends", they chose not to pose up together over fears photos of them together would become a major talking point from the bash.

A source said: "They get along, they are cool with each other, there are no issues

"They don't want to drum up headlines by posing together at an awards show, that would be awkward. They don't want to create a fuss because it would be hard for the kids."