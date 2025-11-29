EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Hilariously Trolled for 'Cursing' Jewelry Brand by Taking a Fortune to Promote Their Engagement Rings — Despite Her FOUR Divorces

Lopez, who has collected six engagement rings across multiple relationships and whose most recent marriage to Ben Affleck imploded earlier this year, was reportedly paid $10million for the campaign.

A marketing insider familiar with the agreement said: "People immediately started joking she would be seen as a curse on Zen's engagement rings. Who does she think she is being the face of engagement rings with her relationship history? And who is going to buy them?"

Another source said: "Jennifer knew what the blowback would be over this, but she seemingly doesn't care. She wanted a campaign that kept her in cash."

It's madness to use someone with her history of failed relationships to plug engagement rings without any irony in the adverts, but at the end of the day it was another payday for her."Whoever is behind marketing for Zen Diamond needs sacked!"