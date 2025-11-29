EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Hilariously Trolled for 'Cursing' Jewelry Brand by Taking a Fortune to Promote Their Engagement Rings — Despite Her FOUR Divorces
Nov. 29 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Jennifer Lopez is facing a wave of mockery after unveiling a glossy new campaign for engagement rings – despite her four divorces and long history of high-profile breakups.
The unlucky-in-love actress and singer, 56, recently became the global face of Turkish jeweler Zen Diamond, and has launched the partnership across the brand's social platforms.
The $10 Million Campaign Deal
Lopez, who has collected six engagement rings across multiple relationships and whose most recent marriage to Ben Affleck imploded earlier this year, was reportedly paid $10million for the campaign.
A marketing insider familiar with the agreement said: "People immediately started joking she would be seen as a curse on Zen's engagement rings. Who does she think she is being the face of engagement rings with her relationship history? And who is going to buy them?"
Another source said: "Jennifer knew what the blowback would be over this, but she seemingly doesn't care. She wanted a campaign that kept her in cash."
It's madness to use someone with her history of failed relationships to plug engagement rings without any irony in the adverts, but at the end of the day it was another payday for her."Whoever is behind marketing for Zen Diamond needs sacked!"
J.Lo’s Extensive Relationship History
Lopez appears in a series of images sporting multiple diamond designs, from leaf-shaped clusters wrapped around her finger to full-band rings paired with diamond chokers, bracelets and earrings.
In one image she wears a plunging black dress and in another, a white off-the-shoulder gown. Photographs also show her in a ruched pale dress with a full-circle diamond ring and layered necklaces.
Zen Diamond chairman Emil Guzelis said: "Jennifer Lopez is more than an international icon – she represents power, authenticity and timeless beauty."
Lopez's divorce from Affleck, 53, was finalized on January 6.
Her other marriages include ones to Ojani Noa in 1997, Cris Judd in 2001, Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 and Affleck, who she married in 2022 following their early-2000s engagement.
Lopez's personal history with engagement rings is also long and torturous.
She has the ring from Noa, a second from Judd, two from Affleck across their two engagements, another from Anthony and one from her high-school boyfriend David Cruz.
Additional High-Paying Gigs
Her engagement ring campaign comes as Lopez bagged $2million by singing at a big-money Indian wedding.
Lopez landed the bumper pay day entertaining guests including Bollywood stars during the four-day celebrations for pharma industry heiress Netra Mantena and wealthy tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju.
She performed her hits including "Waiting For Tonight" and "Get Right" in a black, cut-out bodysuit and told guests: "May these families be united on this gorgeous day, and God bless us all."
The megabucks nuptials were held in several locations including the Leela Palace and Jagmandir Island Palace, both in Udaipur, and are believed to have cost more than $7million.
Dutch DJ Tiesto hosted the opening night, while Lopez performed after the couple exchanged their vows on Sunday, November 23.
Along with several Bollywood stars, also on the guest list were U.S. president Donald Trump's son, Donald Jr. and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson.
EXCLUSIVE: The 'Most Shameful' Aspect of the Newly-Released Epstein Emails Sparking Fresh Mockery for Andrew Windsor
Vegas Residency in Question
Lopez is also gearing up for a Las Vegas residency, with recent reports indicating she was in talks for a $1million-per-show deal.
But it was said to be in jeopardy as of May 2024 due to slumping sales for her This Is Me album.
Previous residencies have been hugely lucrative for the singer, with one source saying she made more than $410,000 for a single 2015 New Year's Eve show in Sin City.