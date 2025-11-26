EXCLUSIVE: Why Ben Affleck's Beardless 'Glow Up' is 'Biggest Sign Yet He Has Moved on From BOTH His Jennifers' — And is 'Back on the Dating Scene Big Time'

Meanwhile, his ex-wife Lopez has spoken candidly about the emotional fallout of their divorce.

On CBS News Sunday Morning, she said she had gone through a "tough time" navigating their split while working on her new movie, a project Affleck served on as an executive producer.

When asked how she coped while her personal life was "not great," she replied she "barely" could.

"It was a really tough time," she said, describing the strain of collaborating creatively with Affleck during the same period they were separating.

But Lopez said focusing on the film helped her find grounding amid the turmoil.

"It was hard not to think about stuff, but it was like the best and the worst of times, in a way. Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy. And then it was like, back home, it was not great."