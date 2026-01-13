'West Wing' actor Timothy Busfield 'Missing' Amid Allegations of Child Sex Abuse: U.S. Marshals Join Search to Find Veteran Actor

A warrant has been issued for the star's arrest, charging him with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse on the set of his TV show The Cleaning Lady.

When asked if Busfield had been located, detained or arrested, a APD spokesperson said: "Not that I am aware."

Officials at a New Mexico hospital claimed two boys, 11, were groomed on the set of The Cleaning Lady – a series where Busfield worked as a director.

Busfield allegedly told the children to "call him uncle Tim."

Cops started to investigate the abuse claims after receiving a report from a doctor.

One boy claimed Busfield inappropriately touched him when he was seven and eight years of age.

The alleged victim claimed he was afraid to report the abuse.

He was worried that "Tim" would get mad at him.