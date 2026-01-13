Your tip
'West Wing' actor Timothy Busfield 'Missing' Amid Allegations of Child Sex Abuse: U.S. Marshals Join Search to Find Veteran Actor

picture of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

Timothy Busfield has gone missing three days after a warrant for his arrest was issued in connection with allegations he inappropriately touched a minor on a TV set.

Jan. 13 2026, Published 8:03 a.m. ET

West Wing actor Timothy Busfield has gone missing after he was accused of inappropriately touching a minor on a TV set.

RadarOnline.com can reveal federal authorities have now joined the search for the 68-year-old Emmy-winning actor in a bid to locate him and take him into custody, a spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Department confirmed.

Search Underway For Missing Actor

picture of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

Feds have now joined the search for the 68-year-old Emmy-winning actor.

A warrant has been issued for the star's arrest, charging him with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse on the set of his TV show The Cleaning Lady.

When asked if Busfield had been located, detained or arrested, a APD spokesperson said: "Not that I am aware."

Officials at a New Mexico hospital claimed two boys, 11, were groomed on the set of The Cleaning Lady – a series where Busfield worked as a director.

Busfield allegedly told the children to "call him uncle Tim."

Cops started to investigate the abuse claims after receiving a report from a doctor.

One boy claimed Busfield inappropriately touched him when he was seven and eight years of age.

The alleged victim claimed he was afraid to report the abuse.

He was worried that "Tim" would get mad at him.

Allegations Star Groomed Two Boys On TV Set

picture of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

Two boys claim they were groomed by Busfield on the set of 'The Cleaning Lady', which he directed.

A second child star claimed Busfield touched him during the first two years they worked on The Cleaning Lady.

Busfield reportedly told cops in November it was "highly likely" he had some sort of "physical contact" with the children.

"I don't remember those boys," he said, according to the affidavit.

"No, I don't. I don't actually, I don't remember it, if it happened.

"I don't remember overtly tickling the boys ever, but it wouldn’t be uncommon for me."

Albuquerque cops are working with U.S. Marshals.

Fox and Warner Bros officials have spoken out amid the probe.

"The health and safety of our cast and crew is always our top priority, especially the safety of minors on our productions," they said.

"We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and have systems in place to promptly and thoroughly investigate and, when needed, take appropriate action."

Actress Wife Deletes Social Media

picture of Timothy Busfield and Melissa Gilbert
Source: MEGA

Busfield's wife Melissa Gilbert has deleted her Instagram in wake of the allegations against husband,

Busfield has not yet been arrested, but his actress wife Melissa Gilbert has quit Instagram since the allegations came to light.

He has more than 700 credits as an actor, director and producer to his name.

Busfield won an Emmy for his role as Elliot Weston on Thirtysomething in 1991.

RadarOnline.com reported Busfield was previously accused of s--ually assaulting a minor as early as 1994, a high school girl on the Minneapolis set of the kid-centered baseball movie, Little Big League.

The unnamed student claimed in court papers that the star plied her with booze, fondled her b------ and twisted his foot into her crotch to try to force her to have s--.

She also accused the Emmy winner of having a mental illness that made him a s--ual pervert and claimed she was the object of that deviancy.

picture of Timothy Busfield and Melissa Gilbert
Source: MEGA

Busfield was previously accused of sexually assaulting a minor as early as 1994

The girl, identified only as R.W., alleged her ordeal began when she was introduced to Busfield during a lunch break on the set. The next day, she claimed, the actor invited her into his trailer and allegedly touched her sexually and propositioned her.

According to the lawsuit: "Busfield tried to coerce the girl into having intercourse with him by claiming he had an arrangement with his wife. He allegedly asked her if she was a lesbian after she rejected him."

Busfield angrily denied the allegations at the time and filed a countersuit accusing the teenager's attorney and two other lawyers of perjury, extortion and defamation.

His countersuit also claims lawyers have "taken advantage of a troubled teen."

