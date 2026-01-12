EXCLUSIVE: Timothy Busfield's Past Teen Sex Abuse Drama Revealed — How 'West Wing' Star Was Busted For Trying to 'Seduce' Teenager on Film Set Decades Before Latest Scandal
Jan. 12 2026, Published 3:14 p.m. ET
Timothy Busfield was previously accused of s--ually assaulting a minor as early as 1994, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Decades before a warrant was issued for his arrest in New Mexico on charges of criminal s--ual contact and child abuse, the actor was accused of s--ually assaulting a high school girl on the Minneapolis set of the kid-centered baseball movie, Little Big League.
Teenage Minor Files Charges
The unnamed student claimed in court papers that the star plied her with booze, fondled her b------ and twisted his foot into her crotch to try to force her to have s--.
She also accused the Emmy winner of having a mental illness that made him a s--ual pervert and claimed she was the object of that deviancy.
The girl, identified only as R.W., alleged her ordeal began when she was introduced to Busfield during a lunch break on the set. The next day, she claimed, the actor invited her into his trailer and allegedly touched her s--ually and propositioned her.
According to the lawsuit: "Busfield tried to coerce the girl into having intercourse with him by claiming he had an arrangement with his wife. He allegedly asked her if she was a lesbian after she rejected him."
Busfield Battles Back
Busfield angrily denied the allegations at the time and filed a countersuit accusing the teenager's attorney and two other lawyers of perjury, extortion and defamation.
His countersuit also claims lawyers have "taken advantage of a troubled teen."
According to the suit: "Blinded by their lust for huge fees and front-page publicity, defendants are manipulating a confused teenage girl who has now fallen into the clutches of a band of contemptible lawyers eager to capitalize on her misfortunes for their own financial gain."
The West Wing star's countersuit was eventually tossed, and he was ordered to pay $150,000 in court costs to the defendants. He settled the lawsuit with the movie extra out of court.
Charges on 'The Cleaning Lady'
As Radar reported, Busfield, 68, is currently facing two counts of criminal s--ual contact of a minor and one open count of child abuse, stemming from incidents that reportedly occurred while he was directing the Fox crime drama The Cleaning Lady.
Investigators say that one child told police Busfield touched them inappropriately when they were seven years old, with alleged incidents happening five or six times starting in November 2022.
The 11-year-old male twins were treated at the University of New Mexico Hospital, where staff members first raised concerns that minors may have been groomed on set.
Allegations On Set
Although the children initially did not accuse Busfield of s--ual contact, the affidavit notes that both said he would tickle them on their stomachs and legs, and they expressed discomfort with the behavior.
Authorities say these details contributed to the full investigation that led to the arrest warrant.
Representatives for Busfield have not publicly commented, and it is unclear if he has been taken into custody.