'Stupidity is Forever': 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Baffles CNN Viewers After Admitting Americans 'Can't Trust The Government' on Live TV
Jan. 12 2026, Published 2:59 p.m. ET
"ICE Barbie" Kristi Noem baffled CNN viewers after she admitted Americans "can't trust the government" on live TV, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a sit-down interview, Noem was told by Dana Bash she remembered "a time Republicans were very careful and worried about government, particularly unelected people, having access to personal data."
Kristi Noem Claimed Elon Musk 'Is Part of the Administration'
Noem bizarrely interrupted to say, "We can't trust our government anymore."
When told she is "the government," Noem weirdly continued, stating, "Yes, that's what I'm saying, that the American people now are saying we have had our personal information shared and out there."
When Bash responded that Elon Musk "now has access to it," Noem claimed Musk "is part of the administration that is helping us identify where we can find savings and what we can do, and he has gone through the processes to make sure that he has the authority."
Kristi Noem Is 'Totally Comfortable' With Elon Musk
Bash probed Noem more, asking if she's "totally comfortable" with Musk.
"I am today by the work that he's doing by identifying waste fraud and abuse," Noem insisted. "His information that he has is looking at programs and not focusing on personal data and information."
"We'll be continuing to talk to him about what all he has access to," Noem added. "But this audit needs to happen to make sure that we are going through a process that adds integrity back into these programs."
Kristi Noem Slammed on Social Media Over Her Remarks
Noem was ripped to shreds on social media for the remarks, with one person writing on X, "Botox is temporary. But stupidity is forever."
"I don't think those are lip fillers," another quipped. "I would bet that's side effects of how she got and keeps that job."
"The amount of Freudian slips these people have is wild," a third piped in to say, while a fourth added, "She's not only evil, she's a moron."
People Are Calling for Kristi Noem to Resign
As Radar recently reported, after a woman was gunned down by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, there were lots of calls on social media for her to resign.
"Kristi Noem must resign today. Her time as secretary has been a complete moral failure and a public safety disaster. ICE under her leadership has repeatedly ignored our laws, terrorized communities, and made America less safe. She must resign," Rep. Shontel Brown from Ohio claimed.
"American lives matter," another X member shared. "Kristi Noem must resign today."
"Kristi Noem must resign immediately," another asserted.
"Her role as secretary has been a public safety disaster full of lies to cover incompetency. Under her cosplay leadership ICE has become a terrorist organization and has made America less safe. Resign now!"
After the shooting, protests broke out around the country. To date, there has been no indication that Noem has any intention of departing her position.