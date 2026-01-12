Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Politics

'Stupidity is Forever': 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Baffles CNN Viewers After Admitting Americans 'Can't Trust The Government' on Live TV

Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem insisted the government will be 'continuing to talk to' Elon Musk about what he has access to.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 12 2026, Published 2:59 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

"ICE Barbie" Kristi Noem baffled CNN viewers after she admitted Americans "can't trust the government" on live TV, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During a sit-down interview, Noem was told by Dana Bash she remembered "a time Republicans were very careful and worried about government, particularly unelected people, having access to personal data."

Article continues below advertisement

Kristi Noem Claimed Elon Musk 'Is Part of the Administration'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X

Elon Musk is 'helping' the government to ientify 'where' they 'can find savings,' Kristi Noem shared.

Noem bizarrely interrupted to say, "We can't trust our government anymore."

When told she is "the government," Noem weirdly continued, stating, "Yes, that's what I'm saying, that the American people now are saying we have had our personal information shared and out there."

When Bash responded that Elon Musk "now has access to it," Noem claimed Musk "is part of the administration that is helping us identify where we can find savings and what we can do, and he has gone through the processes to make sure that he has the authority."

Article continues below advertisement

Kristi Noem Is 'Totally Comfortable' With Elon Musk

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem insisted Elon Musk is 'not focusing on personal data and information.'

Bash probed Noem more, asking if she's "totally comfortable" with Musk.

"I am today by the work that he's doing by identifying waste fraud and abuse," Noem insisted. "His information that he has is looking at programs and not focusing on personal data and information."

"We'll be continuing to talk to him about what all he has access to," Noem added. "But this audit needs to happen to make sure that we are going through a process that adds integrity back into these programs."

Article continues below advertisement

Kristi Noem Slammed on Social Media Over Her Remarks

Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem was slammed for being 'not only evil' but 'a moron' on X.

Noem was ripped to shreds on social media for the remarks, with one person writing on X, "Botox is temporary. But stupidity is forever."

"I don't think those are lip fillers," another quipped. "I would bet that's side effects of how she got and keeps that job."

"The amount of Freudian slips these people have is wild," a third piped in to say, while a fourth added, "She's not only evil, she's a moron."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

Trump 'Declares Himself the Acting President of Venezuela' in Bizarre Post After Dictator Nicolás Maduro's Historic Capture

Split photo of Melania Trump, Donald Trump

Trump's Major Snub: Prez's Big Mouth Backfires as He Makes Shocking Confession About Wife Melania's New Documentary

People Are Calling for Kristi Noem to Resign

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

To date, Kristi Noem has not indicated she will resign from her position.

As Radar recently reported, after a woman was gunned down by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, there were lots of calls on social media for her to resign.

"Kristi Noem must resign today. Her time as secretary has been a complete moral failure and a public safety disaster. ICE under her leadership has repeatedly ignored our laws, terrorized communities, and made America less safe. She must resign," Rep. Shontel Brown from Ohio claimed.

"American lives matter," another X member shared. "Kristi Noem must resign today."

"Kristi Noem must resign immediately," another asserted.

"Her role as secretary has been a public safety disaster full of lies to cover incompetency. Under her cosplay leadership ICE has become a terrorist organization and has made America less safe. Resign now!"

After the shooting, protests broke out around the country. To date, there has been no indication that Noem has any intention of departing her position.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.