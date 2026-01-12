Donald Trump 'Leaning Increasingly More' on Wife Melania Amid 'Dementia' Fears — as Resurfaced Video Shows First Lady Prompting Prez During Press Grilling
Jan. 12 2026, Published 2:44 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is leaning increasingly more on wife Melania, as the president continues to be dogged by dementia rumors.
RadarOnline.com can reveal fresh fears surrounding the business mogul's well-being have gathered pace after a resurfaced video captured him being prompted by the First Lady, 55, during a press briefing.
Prompted By Melania
Trump was asked by a reporter in the White House State Dining Room if he "plans to speak with Russia's president Vladimir Putin in the near future?"
In response, he mumbled: "What... he... what...," before seeking assistance from Melania seated on his left, who calmly whispered: "If you will speak with President Putin in the near future," putting the president back on track.
"I will be, yeah," Trump responded. "I will be, we're having very good dialogue."
According to insiders, Trump and Melania are now closer than ever, and that’s partly down to the president becoming more dependent on his wife for guidance and emotional support, like September's exchange proved.
A family source told The Daily Mail: "He's 79, so none of this is a surprise. And, of course, he's tired. Who wouldn't be? He nods off. He needs Melania now more than ever."
Trump 'Needs Melania Now More Than Ever'
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, published on New Year's Day, Trump vigorously defended his energy and health as "perfect."
He revealed he takes more aspirin — 325 milligrams daily — than his doctors recommend because he has done so for 25 years and is "a little superstitious."
He added: "They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?"
The president also confirmed he had a CT scan during an October examination but wished he hadn't because it raised unnecessary public questions about his health.
Trump Health Rumors Continue To Mount
In a statement, his doctor, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, said he asked the president to undergo the "routine" CT scan "to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues," and the results were "perfectly normal and revealed absolutely no abnormalities."
He said Trump is in "exceptional health and perfectly suited to execute his duties as Commander in Chief."
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt added in a statement that bruising on Trump's hand is from "frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin."
However, despite boasts over his health, RadarOnline.com reported Trump admits he could shift some weight.
While the president has derided GLP-1 weight loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy as "the fat drugs," he made the rare confession to the New York Times that "No, I have not" tried them, but "I probably should."
Trump's weight was revealed in 2023 to be tipping the scales at 240 pounds, putting him in the category of obese despite his 6-foot-3 frame.
Since then, Trump, who has been accused of being "out of shape," has lost 16 pounds. At his April 2025 physical, he weighed 224.
His admission that he may need to take a GLP-1 comes on the heels of his admitting how much he despises exercising.
“I just don’t like it. It's boring,” Trump told the Wall Street Journal on January 2, saying the only physical activity he participates in is his beloved golfing.
"To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that's not for me," he scoffed, despite declaring, "My health is perfect" without hitting the gym.