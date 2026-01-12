Donald Trump 'Leaning Increasingly More' on Wife Melania Amid 'Dementia' Fears — as Resurfaced Video Shows First Lady Prompting Prez During Press Grilling

Trump was asked by a reporter in the White House State Dining Room if he "plans to speak with Russia's president Vladimir Putin in the near future?"

In response, he mumbled: "What... he... what...," before seeking assistance from Melania seated on his left, who calmly whispered: "If you will speak with President Putin in the near future," putting the president back on track.

"I will be, yeah," Trump responded. "I will be, we're having very good dialogue."

According to insiders, Trump and Melania are now closer than ever, and that’s partly down to the president becoming more dependent on his wife for guidance and emotional support, like September's exchange proved.

A family source told The Daily Mail: "He's 79, so none of this is a surprise. And, of course, he's tired. Who wouldn't be? He nods off. He needs Melania now more than ever."